Ron Moore Developing ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ Fantasy Series at Hulu. The 'Outlander' and 'Battlestar Galactica' showrunner is adapting Sarah J. Maas' best-selling fantasy novels. TV News. Mar 26, 2021 1:49 pm. Joel Kinnaman on the Grief and Ambition of ‘For All Mankind’. The actor also looks at...

www.hollywoodreporter.com
TV & VideosA.V. Club

For All Mankind’s special visual effects are the beating heart of the space drama

Season two of Apple TV+ drama For All Mankind takes place in the 1980s and, much like season one, which was set in the ’70s, the show transports viewers not just into a different era but straight into the marvels of space. Created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi, the series reimagines the space race between the U.S. and Russia, with NASA astronauts striving to catch up after Soviet cosmonauts become the first humans on the moon. This concept requires a special effects team capable of delivering on its ambitious premise. The show’s VFX team, with supervisor Jay Redd, doesn’t just create profound imagery of spacecrafts hurtling across stars, or what the Earth looks like from the moon, as a plethora of space movies have done before. For All Mankind must keep up the space wonder for 10 hours per season, a demand that only grew in season two, where a lot of the drama is actually set on the surface of the moon. The show’s continued ability to thrill and inspire awe is why it should be nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Special Visual Effects category.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: ‘The Crown,’ ‘For All Mankind,’ ‘Shadow And Bone,’ ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Reveal VFX Secrets

“The challenge was making sure all the hundreds of minute details were there in 4K," says 'For All Mankind' VFX supervisor Jay Redd. From Star Trek: Discovery‘s fantasy world to For All Mankind‘s alternate history of the space race, VFX supervisors of these series, as well as The Crown and Shadow and Bone, share a look at some of their work.
TV & VideosApple Insider

Isaac Asimov's 'Foundation' to premiere on Apple TV+ September 24

A new, two-minute-long trailer has landed on YouTube, giving sci-fi fans a peek into what the series has in store before it premieres on Apple TV+ later this year. The series is based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, which follows a group of exiles on a journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization.
TV SeriesVanity Fair

Inside the Most Stunning Scene of For All Mankind’s Riveting Finale

This article contains spoilers for the For All Mankind season finale. They were playing dead, over and over. Eyes opened, then closed. Sitting straight up, then lying down. Not making physical contact, then in a tender embrace. It was Michael Dorman and Sarah Jones’ last day of filming, working toward the climactic reveal of For All Mankind’s second season: Their characters, astronauts (and ex-spouses) Gordo and Tracy, had met their demise on the moon, at the very moment they fell back in love. The final image had to be just right, so they tried every pose they could think of. “That shot needed to be very beautiful,” says director Sergio Mimica-Gezzan. “I had this image of Pompeii, when Vesuvius exploded. They found people who were hugging in corners, in petrified shapes.”
TV Series/Film

‘Foundation’ Trailer: David S. Goyer Adapts the Isaac Asimov Sci-Fi Classic for Apple TV+

The work of Isaac Asimov serves as inspiration for the flashy new Apple TV+ sci-fi series Foundation. The upcoming show follows a band of exiles on a journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization during the fall of the Galactic Empire (note: this is not the same Galactic Empire from Star Wars, so please don’t get confused). Jared Harris and Lee Pace lead the series, which comes from showrunner David S. Goyer. Watch the latest Foundation trailer below.
TV SeriesCollider

Joel Kinnaman on Playing Uzo Aduba's "Boy Toy" on 'In Treatment' & 'For All Mankind' Season 3

The latest season of the HBO series In Treatment follows Dr. Brooke Taylor (Uzo Aduba), a therapist in Los Angeles who currently has a diverse trio of patients — home health aide Eladio (Anthony Ramos), millionaire turned white-collar criminal Colin (John Benjamin Hickey), and distrustful teenager Laila (Quintessa Swindell) — for whom she’s trying to help navigate their concerns. Current social and cultural shifts permeate all of the therapy sessions while Brooke also tries to deal with complications and demons in her own life that are proving to be quite challenging.
TV & Videosmetafilter.com

Star Trek: The Next Generation

The Enterprise discovers a ship that crashed on a Dyson sphere more than seventy-five years prior with a single survivor suspended in the transporter buffer: Captain Montgomery Scott. Laddie, I was reading Memory Alpha a hundred years before you were born and I can tell you that, whatever this is,...
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘Good Omens’ Renewed for Season 2 by Amazon

Good Omens has been resurrected by Amazon Studios. The former “limited series” has been bestowed a second season. Stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant have signed on to return as Angel Aziraphale and Demon Crowley, respectively. The new season will consist of six episodes will begin filming later this year...
TV ShowsPosted by
TechRadar

10 things to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more in July 2021

Summer has arrived in the northern hemisphere, but you shouldn't think that the world's leading streamers are taking a vacation from releasing new content. Netflix, Amazon Prime and other big platforms are set to bring some of the year's biggest blockbuster movies and TV shows into your homes in July 2021. There'll be something for everyone, then, if you need a break from topping up your tan.
TV & Videossportswar.com

Not at all ...

You really needed to see the video she did at home that they showed on NBC. It was great. She's smart and talented with a wicked sense of humor. And she is still a kid with tremendous drive. On a big, very big, stage. Sad. No. Realizing where she is and what it means. Yes.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Star Trek's William Shatner Had A Classic Response To The Star Wars: The Bad Batch Trailer

There are plenty of great sci-fi franchises out there but, if you ask most people, there are two that likely stand above the rest: Star Wars and Star Trek. The two franchises have devoted fandoms, which can inspire a bit of friendly (and not-so-friendly) trash talk. The most humorous ribbing, though, comes from the stars of the properties. Trek icon William Shatner has no problem making the occasional joke at the expense of the Star Wars franchise and, just recently, he shared a truly classic response aimed at Disney+’s Star Wars: The Bad Batch.
Entertainmentfotpforums.com

All Activity

P!nk - All I Know So Far!!! Vegad Residency 01 Sober 02 What About Us 03 Who Know 04 Just Like a Pill 05 U + Ur Hand 06 Trouble 07 So What 08 Funhouse 09 Walk Me Home 10 Hurts 2B human 11 Beam Me Up 12 Just Give Me a Reason 13 Try 14 Secrets 15 Can We Pretend 16 Don T Let Me Get Me 17 Raise Your Glass 18 Fucking Perfect 18 All I Know So Far 19 Cover Me In Sunshine 20 Glitter In the Air 21 Just Like a Fire 22 Blow Me ( One Last Kiss)
Books & Literaturepsiloveyou.xyz

Goodbye To All That

“It’s easy to see the end of things, and harder to see the ends.”. The assignment was supposed to be simple: a few words to say goodbye. Goodbye to P.S. I Love You, which I took over (from David Smooke) in 2017, and which Kay, Tre, Scott and I are closing down this month; to our readers, whose response to the news that we were closing down has been very humbling; and to our small constellation of contributors, whose words and partnership gave flesh and bone to our dreams for what we always wanted P.S. I Love You to be, which was a home for writing that had little agenda other than to be honest, interesting, and good.
TV Seriesfandompost.com

2nd ‘Foundation’ Apple TV+ Series Trailer arrives

Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. Ahem. WOW. With plans for a September 24th, 2021 debut, the second trailer for Foundation has arrived and the...
