Season two of Apple TV+ drama For All Mankind takes place in the 1980s and, much like season one, which was set in the ’70s, the show transports viewers not just into a different era but straight into the marvels of space. Created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi, the series reimagines the space race between the U.S. and Russia, with NASA astronauts striving to catch up after Soviet cosmonauts become the first humans on the moon. This concept requires a special effects team capable of delivering on its ambitious premise. The show’s VFX team, with supervisor Jay Redd, doesn’t just create profound imagery of spacecrafts hurtling across stars, or what the Earth looks like from the moon, as a plethora of space movies have done before. For All Mankind must keep up the space wonder for 10 hours per season, a demand that only grew in season two, where a lot of the drama is actually set on the surface of the moon. The show’s continued ability to thrill and inspire awe is why it should be nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Special Visual Effects category.