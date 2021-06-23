With strong bipartisan support in both chambers, Oregon lawmakers have approved the creation of a new government office underneath Gov. Kate Brown that will advocate on behalf of immigrants and refugees, as well as implement strategies to aid in their advancement.
In a 50-6 vote Wednesday, the Oregon House of Representatives cleared Senate Bill 778 to head to the desk of Gov. Brown for her signature to establish the Office of Immigrant and Refugee Advancement. The new office will receive $1.3 million in funding to get off the ground with a director and three full-time positions. The Senate approved the bill 28-1 last week.www.opb.org