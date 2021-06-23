Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

VP Harris to Visit US-Mexico Border Area

By jshaffer
KDWN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President Kamala Harris is set to make her first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border since taking office. The visit to El Paso, Texas, is planned for Friday and comes after criticism from members of both parties over her failing to go sooner despite her leading role in the administration’s response to a steep increase in migration. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is joining Harris for the trip. So far, Harris has focused her efforts on improving economic and living conditions in the region. Her aides have insisted that her focus is distinct from the security issues that plague U.S. officials trying to handle a spike in border crossings.

kdwn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alejandro Mayorkas
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Border Crossings#Homeland Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

North Korea's Kim says 'great crisis' caused by pandemic lapse

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the failure to implement measures to tackle the coronavirus had caused a "great crisis" and he chastised ruling party officials for risking the safety of the country and people, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state...
MLBABC News

Attorney: Woman says Dodgers' Trevor Bauer assaulted her

LOS ANGELES -- Police are investigating an allegation of assault against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and an attorney for the accuser says the woman has obtained a protection order. Major League Baseball also is looking into the allegation. “The Dodgers were made aware of the allegations against Trevor...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...
Seattle, WAPosted by
CNN

Millions remain under heat warning as extreme heat grips Northwest

(CNN) — The extreme heat wave in the Northwest is beginning to subside in Seattle and Portland, Oregon, but much of the West will continue to deal with baking temperatures as millions remain under heat alerts. Canada and US cities in the Northwest have reported their hottest temperatures on record....