Xbox has announced that its refund policy for Cyberpunk 2077 will be changing effective July 6th. In a new post on the official Xbox website, the company stated that CD Projekt Red "continues to work hard to improve the experience of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox players and has made a number of updates." As a result of these changes to the game, refunds for digital Cyberpunk 2077 purchases will be the same as those offered for any other purchase made on the Microsoft Store. Those interested in a refund for the game should apply now, before the changes take place!