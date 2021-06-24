Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Target's Sustainability Push Shakes Up Brand Strategy

By Sarah Mahoney
mediapost.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompanies everywhere are sharpening their sustainability efforts, well aware that the environment has become a critical issue to younger Americans. But Target’s new “Target Forward” program may be one of the biggest yet. While addressing significant behind-the-scenes challenges of sourcing, waste, and emissions, it also involves rethinking Target’s intricate owned-brand...

www.mediapost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Fashion#H M#Minneapolis#Target#Americans#Universal Thread#H M#Gfk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Environment
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Walmart
Related
Businessvoguebusiness.com

The tech shaking up fashion’s inventory load

Until recently, Dutch fashion label Scotch & Soda tracked inventory like most fashion companies do: employees hand-counted items in stores once a month by scanning individual barcodes. Now, the 36-year-old company is switching all inventory to RFID, or radio frequency identification, starting with a Netherlands store in August. The impetus, says Scotch & Soda global procurement director Rik Kok, is to get full visibility of stock online and offline.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

The Circular Supply Chain: A Push For Sustainability

Supply chain sustainability is increasingly important for the future of business and the world as a whole. Companies are investing more money into sustainability initiatives, seeking to reduce waste and carbon emissions. As my colleague Chris Cunnane has written about a number of times before, global companies are looking at various initiatives when it comes to sustainability, including energy efficiency, product packaging, alternative fuels, optimized routes, and returns management. More recently, we have seen a push towards building a circular supply chain to eliminate waste and build a continual use of resources.
Businesskamcity.com

Fast-Growing Plant-Based Brand Secures Major Investment

Plant-based meat brand THIS has secured £11m in a Series A investment to support its rapid growth. The round was co-led by BGF, one of the UK’s most active investors in growing businesses, and Lever VC, one of the world’s leading investors in alternative protein. THIS has grown at a...
Environmentcountryandtownhouse.co.uk

Best Sustainable Bag & Accessories Brands

Looking to invest in good quality handbags without harming the environment? We know the struggle. From classic vegan totes to everyday backpacks, we have a round-up of the best sustainable bag and accessories brands that are taking steps to reduce their carbon footprint, recycle surplus waste and use responsibly-sourced fabrics. Helping the planet never looked more stylish…
Retailcstoredecisions.com

Forecourt Marketing Strategies Evolve

C-stores continue to evolve to attract and retain customers from the forecourt to the store, starting with a clean, welcoming exterior and a distinct brand identity. Video displays and offers encourage in-store visits, and loyalty programs and mobile payment options keep customers coming back for a better, more seamless experience.
Retailaithority.com

New Blis & WBR Research Reveals Retailers Are Shifting Marketing Budgets Back in-Store

Shoppers set to be focused on value and convenience over brand loyalty but will remain loyal to their favored stores. Retailers expect consumers to focus on omnichannel retail shopping experiences as they become more attracted to ‘channel-agnostic’ buying journeys. Blis, the pioneer of privacy-first location-powered advertising, in collaboration with research...
Skin CareHappi

P&G's Wellness-Inspired Quiet & Roar Sustainable Body Care New at Target

The latest personal care creation from Procter & Gamble was designed for Gen Z and its love of wellness. , launching exclusively at Target and Target.com in July, is a brand-new "multi-sensorial" body care collection designed to restore the mind and body. The product line was created in response to research proving that 91% of Gen-Z suffer from anxiety. Composed of gentle body washes, scrubs and lotions, each product in the Quiet & Roar collection is made with expertly crafted scents to engage the senses, according to the company.
Businessmytotalretail.com

Kohl's CEO: Brand Partnerships, Omni Services Position the Department Store for Future Success

In a session last week during the National Retail Federation's (NRF) inaugural Retail Converge event, Michelle Gass, CEO of Kohl's, discussed how a careful auditing of the department store's brand portfolio, including an upcoming launch with beauty leader Sephora, as well as the roll out of omnichannel services such as buy online, pick up in-store (BOPIS) and curbside pickup have helped the company survive a challenging time during the pandemic, while also positioning it for future success.
Businessaithority.com

Digital Brands Group Announces Channel Expansion Into Amazon Marketplace

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (“DBG”), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, announced that they are expanding their already expansive e-commerce ecosystem by launching a select group of brands on Amazon this Fall. As the pandemic shifted more shopping online, Amazon overtook Walmart as the top apparel seller, according...
Marketsaithority.com

Native.AI Launches New Consumer Intelligence Platform to Help F&B and CPG Brands Create Products that Customers Love

Fast-Growing Startup Secures Strategic Multi-Million Pre-Seed Investments from Executives at Blue Apron, Kellogg’s, USDA and others. Native.AI, a real-time market and consumer intelligence provider, announced a new platform for Food & Beverage (F&B) and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies that enables brands to uncover, analyze and act on customer feedback to improve product offerings. The company also announced $1.75mm of strategic pre-seed funding from current and former leaders at several top companies and government agencies including Blue Apron, The Kellogg Company, USDA and more.
EconomyForbes

Marketing With Consumer Trust In Mind

VP Marketing @ Usercentrics overseeing global marketing efforts. "Data Privacy is a Human Right." Trust has the power to make or break a brand. A recent study of consumers surfaced just how much trust has emerged as a top priority for brands. Among consumers today, “70 percent say trusting a brand is more important today than in the past — a shared belief among age groups, gender and income.” While over half (53%) agree that whether you trust the company behind the brand or product is the second most important factor (only to price) when purchasing from a new brand.
Environmentholrmagazine.com

Top Sustainable Streetwear Brands to Ethically Stunt On ‘Em

Sustainable fashion has been a growing movement in the fashion world for a few years now, shifting from a niche modus operandi to a tenet held widely by major designers and fashion houses from Yeezy to Chloé. As evidenced by Kanye’s sustainability goals with Yeezy, ethical fashion is no longer just for chic boutiques but has a place in the world of streetwear. Here are some of our picks for more top streetwear brands to help you stay fresh and stay sustainable.
Camp Hill, PApennbizreport.com

Rite Aid publishes sustainability report, including company’s new ESG strategy

Rite Aid, headquartered in Camp Hill, Pa., recently published a corporate sustainability report highlighting its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy. The report includes the company’s four key pillars: thriving business, thriving workplace, thriving community, and thriving planet. “As a healthcare organization that aspires to support the whole health of...
Sciencemarketingdive.com

Horizon Media embeds behavioral science with brand strategy via new team

Horizon Media's Why Group, which analyzes the intersection of culture, people and brands, has created a Human Intelligence Team, per a press release emailed to Marketing Dive. Brand strategist and social scientist Steve Grant will serve as senior vice president of the team, which will create new models and tools for clients that integrate insights gleaned from behavioral economics. Grant joins Horizon from Animal Spirits, his own consultancy, and previously worked at consulting firm Plan A, Prudential and several agencies.
RetailLumia UK

Brand building: The importance of a sustainable future

When you think about your favorite brands, what makes them stand out amongst their competitors? Is it their product, their price, or are there other qualities that influence your perception of their company? We’re noticing a shift in consumers’ mindsets: they’re paying more attention to the story behind the brand and purchasing products based on the company’s ethical standards. They’re showing a desire to support businesses that treat their employees, their customers, and the environment well. With this societal change, it’s crucial that brands start adapting to an eco-friendlier business model, as sustainable trends in the marketplace are only projected to increase. Lucky for you, Microsoft Advertising Insights is here to help. Not only are we doing work on building a sustainable future (read up on our efforts to plant 250,000 trees), we’ve also been collecting search data on trends that will be helpful to growing your business during this new era.
Businessfadmagazine.com

Patagonia and circular fashion and textile technology group Infinited Fiber Company sign a multiyear sales agreement

Outdoor apparel company Patagonia and circular fashion and textile technology group Infinited Fiber Company have signed a multiyear sales agreement for Infinited Fiber Company’s unique, premium-quality regenerated textile fiber Infinna™, which is created out of textile waste. The move marks a major milestone for both companies towards making textile circularity an everyday reality: The deal guarantees Patagonia access to the limited-supply fiber over the coming years and secures future sales income for Infinited Fiber Company as it ramps up production.
Environmentkamcity.com

Leading Consumer Brands Unveil Breakthrough Recycled Bottles

The promise of endlessly recycled PET plastic has moved a step closer after an industry consortium made up of biotech company Carbios, and manufacturers L’Oréal, Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe, announced the successful production of the world’s first food-grade PET plastic bottles produced entirely from enzymatically recycled plastic.
EconomyUniversity of Denver Clarion

Ferrari Energy reviews 5 top brand development strategies for new business owners

Contributed Content Provided by WordPro SEO. New business owners who want to start their business journey off with a triumphant bang should develop a well-thought-out brand strategy. Brand awareness plays a significant role in bettering the chances of a business’s longevity and overall growth rate. The more effort an entrepreneur puts into creating a coherent brand development master plan, the higher the chance of long-term survival for an organization.
Businesstechinvestornews.com

Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership launches new Business Transformation Group

Croda, dentsu international, Ingka Group, and Majid Al Futtaim form new group designed to accelerate the development of cutting edge sustainability practices. The University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL) has today announced the formation of a new group of forward-looking international businesses that aims to help companies "set a truly sustainable business path across key areas such as nature, climate, circular economy and inequality".
Economybizjournals

Snap Fitness parent Lift Brands buys stake in Australia's Fitstop

Lift Brands Inc., the Chanhassen-based parent company of chains such as Snap Fitness and YogaFit, is expanding its reach to Australia with a deal to take a one-third stake in Brisbane-based Fitstop. Australia's Financial Review has a report on the deal, though the dollar value of the investment hasn't been...