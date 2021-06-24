Target's Sustainability Push Shakes Up Brand Strategy

When you think about your favorite brands, what makes them stand out amongst their competitors? Is it their product, their price, or are there other qualities that influence your perception of their company? We’re noticing a shift in consumers’ mindsets: they’re paying more attention to the story behind the brand and purchasing products based on the company’s ethical standards. They’re showing a desire to support businesses that treat their employees, their customers, and the environment well. With this societal change, it’s crucial that brands start adapting to an eco-friendlier business model, as sustainable trends in the marketplace are only projected to increase. Lucky for you, Microsoft Advertising Insights is here to help. Not only are we doing work on building a sustainable future (read up on our efforts to plant 250,000 trees), we’ve also been collecting search data on trends that will be helpful to growing your business during this new era.