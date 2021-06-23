Cancel
Jon Moxley Explains Why He Hates WWE's Promo Style

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Jon Moxley left WWE in 2019 he made it abundantly clear he was unhappy with how the creative process worked over there. One of his biggest issues was the scripted promos, and it's a big reason why a promo Moxley delivers on AEW Dynamite is significantly different from what post-Shield Dean Ambrose was delivering on the mic each week. While serving as guest host on a recent episode of Oral Sessions, Moxley explained his contempt for how WWE writes promos for its wrestlers.

comicbook.com
