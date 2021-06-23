Jon Moxley Explains Why He Hates WWE's Promo Style

During an appearance on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, former WWE star Mark Henry commented on Braun Strowman being released from WWE…. “I wouldn’t have let him go but, you know what, if he wasn’t happy and he asked them for more grace or more time or more money or something and they didn’t wanna pay it, then you gotta part ways. But I don’t know what the circumstances were with their relationship. You know, with me, I knew what that was. With him, I don’t know.”