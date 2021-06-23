Cancel
Portsmouth, OH

Murder Trial Witness Reports Threats

By Cyn Mackley
SCDNReports
 6 days ago
Murder Trial Witness Reports Threats

A 77-year-old woman fell in her home but was not discovered for several days. Plus, a witness in an upcoming murder trial reported being threatened. We hit the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing.

Woman Reports Stalker

A Waller Street resident contacted police just after midnight and asked to speak to an officer about an alleged stalker.

She told police her mother’s boyfriend was talking to her. Officers took information for a report.

Not Licensed To Drive

A traffic stop on the Scioto Trail at 4 am, led to a woman driving without a license. Officers impounded the vehicle and arranged for a tow.

They cited the driver for driving under a suspended license.

Parents Call Police on Unruly Child

After 7 am, parents called PPD to report that a child was acting unruly and arguing with its mom and stepdad.

Officers explained how they could file an unruly report with Juvenile Court.

Elderly Woman Found Three Days After Falling

An elderly woman fell in her Mound Street home early Sunday morning and injured herself, however, she was not discovered until several days later.

EMS transported her to the ER for treatment.

Security Cameras Broken

PMHA contacted police just before 9 am to report that someone messed with security cameras at Farley Square.

Cameras in the maintenance building were moved and at least one was broken. An officer took information for a report.

Murder Trial Witness Harassed

A witness in an upcoming murder trial contacted police at 9:25 am to report that people were harassing and threatening the witness in regards to the trial. The person had been subpoenaed to testify.

Poice took information for a report.

I’ll Just Turn Myself In

PPD and US Marshals were looking for a guy just after 10 am. He wisely called PPD and said he wanted to turn himself in.

Officers took him into custody.

Suitcase In The Cemetery

An officer discovered a pink Barbie suitcase left beside the cemetery at Grand and Offnere. Inside the suitcase was a monkey blanket. Police impounded it for safekeeping.

Hey, That’s My Stuff

  • At 11:02 am, a Speedway customer complained they left their wallet on the counter and someone took it. Police took information for a report.
  • A Thomas Avenue caller contacted police at 11:18 pm to report a stolen phone.
  • About an hour later, a Kendall Avenue caller reported her phone and 2 Amazon Fire tablets stolen.

Note Sparks Suicide Fears

A few items left on River Road near the auditorium sparked fears of a suicide attempt around 3 pm. A witness found two shirts, a hat, a toothbrush, and a calendar with rehab dates marked on it.

A few feet away, the man discovered a note that read, “To Jason, I have no idea who u are so goodbye.” He observed a shirtless man walking away from the area.

Officers were unable to locate the man.

Under The Influence

  • PPD received a call from the Portsmouth Public Library at 3:47 pm about a possible overdose. The woman refused medical treatment from first responders but left with employees of a local rehab facility to seek treatment.
  • A caller reported finding a loaded needle at the First Presbyterian Church at 10:23 pm. An officer reported that the uncapped syringe was not loaded and disposed of it in a sharps container.

Having A Ball

An Adams Street caller reported a shirtless, apparently high, man kicking a fence at an abandoned home.

Police said the man was bouncing a wall against the side of an abandoned building. They are familiar with the guy and said he normally carries a bouncy ball with him. He did not appear to be intoxicated.

Panhandling Problem

  • Officers were called to the BP on Gallia Street at 6:30 pm for a report of a man in a blue hoodie asking people for money and cussing them out when they refused. He was last seen going into the BP. By the time police arrived, he’d already left the property.
  • Just after 11 pm, the Dominos Pizza on Gay Street reported a woman in a tan hoodie kept coming into the store to harass customers. An officer advised her to leave the premises.

Neighbor Suspects Drug Dealing

A 3rd Street man is convinced his neighbors are dealing drugs. He contacted officers just before 9 pm to complain about them.

Officers said he insists the residents of a nearby college dorm are dealing drugs and keeps taking pictures of the residents, their vehicles, and visitors to their apartments. The man had no proof of any illegal activity.

Police advised him to leave the neighbors alone and to contact them if anything illegal happens. They warned him he could be charged for harassing his neighbors if he doesn’t stop.

The man told police he plans to continue to harass them because they don’t belong on his street and he’s not afraid of going to jail because he’s been there before.

Heartbroken Teen

Just before 9 pm, officers responded to a report of a boy fighting with his mom. The young man was upset about romantic problems with a girlfriend and was throwing things around the house.

Police advised him to calm down and that there are better ways to handle heartbreak.

Worried Son

A worried son contacted the police at 10:26 pm and asked them to check on his dad. The son, who lives in Columbus, hadn’t heard from his father in several hours.

Police checked several locations the man is known to frequent and also promised the son that officers would keep an eye out for the man.

Later in the evening, the son managed to contact his father who said he was sleeping all day.

