There was a time in Amarillo when getting from here to anywhere meant dealing with the US highway system, The mother road ran east west and got you to Oklahoma City or Albuquerque. US 87 Was the main route to Lubbock, San Antonio or if you were going the other way points north Like Pueblo, Colorado Springs and Denver. The interstate system came in and gave us wider faster roads in the 50's and 60's and one of them is about to get a major extension. I-27 is strange, it's one of a handful of interstates in Texas that does not really go Interstate and when it was originally created certain parts of it, (to this day) really aren't up to standard as they were just upgraded in place.