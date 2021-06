It’s hard to overestimate the value of a good first impression. Studies show that you have less than 30 seconds to form an initial impression when meeting a new person. In those 30 seconds, the other person will begin making snap judgments about who you are, what you do, and how you’ll work in this environment. If you look sloppy, unpolished, or unprofessional in any way, it could easily harm your chances of landing a new job, securing a deal, or even adding someone to your professional network.