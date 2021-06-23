Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Wednesday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
WJHG-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be pretty quiet tonight here in Northwest Florida and rain chances will remain small. Lows will fall into the mid 70s. As we start Thursday we will see more scattered storms... some near the coast in the morning and then inland in the afternoon. The only thing to note is the steering flow will be north to south so as storms develop inland they could drift back toward the coast. Rain chances will be 60-70%. Highs will reach the mid to maybe upper 80s. The rain chances drop a bit as we head into the weekend at 50%, but the temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s.

www.wjhg.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Florida#Panama City#Wjhg#Weather Webcast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

North Korea's Kim chides officials for unspecified pandemic lapse

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chastised top ruling party officials for failures in anti-epidemic work that led to an unspecified "grave incident" and put the safety of the country and people at risk, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state news agency...
MLBABC News

Attorney: Woman says Dodgers' Trevor Bauer assaulted her

LOS ANGELES -- Police are investigating an allegation of assault against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and an attorney for the accuser says the woman has obtained a protection order. Major League Baseball also is looking into the allegation. “The Dodgers were made aware of the allegations against Trevor...
POTUSCNN

June 29 coronavirus news

Delta variant now accounts for 26% of coronavirus cases in US, CDC estimates. The Delta variant of coronavirus now accounts for 26% of Covid-19 cases in the US, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. The CDC updated its estimates of which variants are circulating on Tuesday. The...