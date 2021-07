Hey Vietnam veterans, have you had a heart attack?. If you have then you may qualify for medical and disability benefits (a monthly check) through the VA? Ischemic Heart Disease is one of the 14 presumptive diseases associated with Agent Orange exposure in Vietnam and if you are diagnosed with it you will qualify. Ischemic Heart disease is characterized by a reduced supply of blood to the heart that leads to chest pain. To find out more contact one of the Veterans Service Officers (VSO’s) listed in the “How can I get Help” section in this publication.