Sweet news for Indy! Convention center hosts its first trade show in 18-months

WTHR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indiana Convention Center is hosting its first post-pandemic trade show. The Sweets & Snacks Expo is a much-needed treat for businesses hurt by the pandemic.

www.wthr.com
#Indy#Trade Show#Sweets#The Sweets Snacks Expo
Health
Health
Economy
Economy
Politics
Politics
Public Health
Public Health
Orange County, FLfox35orlando.com

Convention Center hosting largest event since start of pandemic

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A big boost for the tourist area! The world's largest volleyball event is going to serve up huge crowds at the Orange County Convention Center. More than 130,000 people are expected to attend the AAU Junior National Volleyball Championships. The event runs through the end of the month.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

California To Hold Its First Large In-Person Medical Convention At The Los Angeles Convention Center On July 8-11, 2021

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 18 th Annual World Congress of the Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics (SBMT) will be the first major medical association to hold a large in-person convention in the state of California after the State's reopening of the economy by the honorable Governor Gavin Newsom on June 15 th. The program is jointly sponsored by Saint Louis University School of Medicine and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine providing more than 20 hours of Continuing Medical Education accreditation. Attendees must be vaccinated or have a proof of negative COVID19 tests. Face coverings are optional for fully vaccinated attendees with a proof of vaccination record but mandatory for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated attendees.
Travelgetnews.info

Eugene Toriko Adds Kenoa Exclusive Beach & Spa Resort to its Portfolio of Preferred Partner Resorts

Eugene Toriko’s preferred partnership agreement with Kenoa resort expands its portfolio of eco-luxury properties into South America. Atlanta, Georgia, USA – Amid hectic routines and stressful lives, sometimes all a person needs is a short travel break, especially when it comes to a luxurious travel experience. Travel allows a person to break away from the monotonous routine and make some of the most magical life memories. Eugene Toriko, a leading eco-luxury travel agency, has announced a new partnership with Kenoa Exclusive Beach & Spa Resort in Brazil. Surrounded by lush jungle and a warm ocean, the luxurious resort with a “Eco-chic” design concept allows travelers to relax and let time be. Eugene Toriko’s preferred partner agreement with Kenoa resort seeks to expand the agencies offering of eco-luxury properties and provide its customers the most unique and incredible experiences that will positively impact their lives.
Marketingvino-joy.com

HK Wine & Spirits Fair adds new B2C fair in August

Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair has launched a new consumer event this August ahead of its main fair in November, which has been delayed twice due to the pandemic. The B2C event will be stretched out for five days from August 12 to 16 at a smaller scale at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center adjunct with four other fairs including Food Expo, Tea Fair, Home Delights Expo and Beauty & Wellness Expo.
Washington, DCpopville.com

Hi-Lawn, “Urban Rooftop Bar + Eatery Atop Union Market, introduces new post-pandemic offerings including weekly “Live on the Lawn” music performances, special themed nights & giant chess”

Ed. Note: What could possibly go wrong with giant chess pieces on a roof…. “One of Washington, DC’s largest, most expansive rooftops for outdoor dining, drinking and safe socializing, Hi-Lawn has just introduced several exciting post-pandemic offerings, making it DC’s ultimate warm-weather destination this season. The scenic astroturf-covered green space is now open seven days a week, with live music, giant lawn games, weekly themed nights, and new summer food and drink menus.
Carsvfairs.com

6 Tips for Hosting Your First Virtual Motor Show

Is this your very first virtual motor show hosting experience? If it is, welcome to the latest and most wanted virtual auto show guide. Well, we have already entered into another year of exploring the world via our screens. This is the biggest reason why nearly all in-person events have been canceled or delayed indefinitely. This also includes all the major international motor shows.
Southwest Virginia Today

Art Center to host first reception since 2020

Artists included in “The Gift of Art” exhibit include:. Artists included in the “Floyd County High School Art Show” include:. The Floyd Center for the Arts is set to host its first opening reception in more than 15 months June 26 with three new exhibitions: “The Gift of Art: 26 Years an Art Center,” “Confessions” by Maggie Schallmo and “The Floyd County High School Art Show.”
Edwardsville, ILadvantagenews.com

Trade center to host virtual sessions on South America

The Illinois SBDC International Trade Center at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is offering free business development opportunities for regional companies looking to expand their sales in South America. Upcoming opportunities include:. Export Opportunities in South America webinar: 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22. Reserve a free, virtual seat by contacting international-trade-center@siue.edu.
Drinkswyomingnewsnow.tv

Magic City Enterprises will host its first Capital City Whiskey Tasting

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - You can support Magic City Enterprises this weekend and enjoy some local whiskeys. Below is more information about the event from the Magic City Enterprises Facebook page. Join us for a fantastic evening enjoying unlimited samples of local whiskey and other liquors, a delicious...
Montgomery County, PAdelcoculturevultures.com

Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board To Host First Ever Arts Montco Week

Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board is pleased to announce the first ever Arts Montco Week. The festivities will highlight Montgomery County, Pennsylvania’s over 200 arts and culture venues, which normally represent $100 million in positive economic impact, not to mention hundreds, if not thousands, of jobs. The county, which has hosted such prestigious international entertainment organizations like Cirque du Soleil, Big Apple Circus, and the Philadelphia Orchestra, will roll out the red carpet to visitors for Arts Montco Week, September 17-26, 2021.
Visual Artyourpickenscounty.com

Dacusville Community Center hosts first national art exhibit

DACUSVILLE — There were nearly 300 pieces of art by 96 artists from 36 states and three Canadian provinces on display at the Dacusville Community Center last Friday, Saturday and Sunday, at the first-ever Mountain View Americana Art. Show and Competition. A total of $7,000 in prize money was awarded,...