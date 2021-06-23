Sweet news for Indy! Convention center hosts its first trade show in 18-months

Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board is pleased to announce the first ever Arts Montco Week. The festivities will highlight Montgomery County, Pennsylvania’s over 200 arts and culture venues, which normally represent $100 million in positive economic impact, not to mention hundreds, if not thousands, of jobs. The county, which has hosted such prestigious international entertainment organizations like Cirque du Soleil, Big Apple Circus, and the Philadelphia Orchestra, will roll out the red carpet to visitors for Arts Montco Week, September 17-26, 2021.