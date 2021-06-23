Cancel
EPA to Update Air Toxics Data for Justice Communities More Often

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnvironmental justice communities will have more access to air toxics information through public updates to emissions information made every year, the EPA says. The agency announced Wednesday that national air toxics data and risk estimates, released every three to four years since 2002, will now be shared “faster and more regularly with the public” in efforts to increase transparency for pollution-burdened areas.

#Clean Air Act#Environmental Justice#Air Quality#National Air Toxics Data#Ejscreen#Air Trends Report
