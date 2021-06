U.S. Olympic Trials: Katie Ledecky Cruises to 8:16 in 800 Free, Top Seed by More than 10 Seconds; Three Sandpipers in Final. Katie Ledecky has not been at her absolute best this week, but she has still been absolutely dominant in her events. She won the 400 free Monday before winning both the 200 free and 1500 free Wednesday. After a much-deserved day off, Ledecky returned to the pool for the 800 free heats, and she swam the No. 1 qualifying time for Saturday’s final. Ledecky put up an 8:16.61, off her own season best of 8:13.64 that ranks first in the world, but the only other swimmer who has been that quick in 2021 is Ariarne Titmus at 8:15.57. We’ll see if Ledecky can beat that 8:13 in the final.