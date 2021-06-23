Tali Rubinstein Redefines the Recorder

To say that the recorder has no cachet in jazz is putting it mildly. But that never deterred Tali Rubinstein. In fact, the instrument’s status as a tabula rasa in that genre is part of what drives her artistry and development. “I think the fact that it hasn’t been explored very much is exciting because it’s open to discovery,” she says. “There are no rules. There’s no aesthetic for jazz recorder, so you have to be your own judge and develop your own tastes in order to decide what feels authentic.”