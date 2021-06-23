Khan Jamal: Infinity (Jazz Room)
Florida-born, Philadelphia-dwelling Khan Jamal has too often found favor and fame as part of someone else’s show: Byard Lancaster’s Cosmic Forces in the late ’60s, the Sounds of Liberation collective with Monette Sudler in the early ’70s, and Ronald Shannon Jackson’s Decoding Society in the ’80s, with stops in free ensembles led by Billy Bang and Sunny Murray in between. But his fluid playing skills, often avant-garde funk-inspired rhythms, and dedication to spiritualized soul make him a lion of the vibraphone and the marimba.jazztimes.com