SPOKANE, Wash. — Avista is taking precautionary measures in response to the dry conditions and increasing wildfire danger in the Inland Northwest. The company announced it is undertaking temporary changes to power line operations in Washington and Idaho service areas. According to a press release from an Avista spokesperson, the temporary changes are being made to decrease the potential for wildfires when re-energizing a power line. In most cases, lines located in rural and forested areas are normally re-energized automatically.