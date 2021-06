Country singer and actor Jamie Lynn Spears wants you to know she does support her big sister Britney Spears, and she doesn’t need outside validation to prove it. Taking to Instagram, the younger Spears clapped back hard at those who were critical of her for not outwardly showing support for the pop superstar as she fights to end her conservatorship. At times angry, at times emotional, Jamie Lynn Spears says she’d back her older sister if she wanted to live on Mars or in a rainforest, or re-take her throne as country’s pop queen.