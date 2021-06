It’s normal to freak out when you meet your heroes, but these musicians were caught on tape while meeting other musicians for the first time. In 2011, Machine Gun Kelly was an up-and-coming rapper with a love for pop-punk. When Blink-182 came to town, MGK got to meet Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker for the first time. MGK cheesed over all three Blink members, and a decade later, he’d release a No. 1 album with Barker on drums.