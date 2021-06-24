Cancel
James Stephens

GCRTA Hiring: Material Planner

 5 days ago

MChe Lee/Unsplashh

CLEVELAND, OH — Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority or GCRTA is opening a position for Material Planner to join its Fleet Management Department.

DUTIES:

  • Analyzes and executes the Authority’s suggested material plan, including material requisition initiation for replenishment and internal transfer of material to minimize on-hand inventory while maximizing parts availability.
  • Incorporates dependent demands such as predictive maintenance, preventative maintenance, campaigns into a material plan to ensure sufficient stock availability when needed.
  • Coordinates efforts with Accounts Payable to ensure receipts and payments are timely.
  • Participates and coordinates efforts with Maintenance Planners, Buyers, and vendors on all parts availability issues.
  • Maintains GCRTA parts master file including new part review, part descriptions, OEM cross-reference, and parts supersessions.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

  • Applicants must have a degree in Business Management, Business Administration, Operations, Supply Chain Management, or a related field.
  • Applicants must have one year of experience in a supply chain or inventory-related position, or experience working with suppliers and customers, or related experience.
  • Applicants must have excellent oral and written communication skills. Must have a skill set for data analysis and be a self-starter.
  • Applicants must have strong PC skills in a Windows environment, using inventory management systems, word processing, and spreadsheets, preferably Microsoft Office.
  • Must have the ability to download, analyze, and report data in Excel.
  • Ability to use pivot tables.
  • Excellent oral and written communication skills.
  • Skills in process improvements and Lean Principles a plus.

For more details and salary information, please visit rideRTA.com/careers.



