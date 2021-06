Kevin Huerter's emergence hit a new high note on the big stage on Sunday night. The third-year Atlanta Hawks guards and former Maryland basketball standout added another chapter to his breakout postseason, scoring 27 playoff career-high points on 10-for-18 shooting to lead the Hawks to a momentous 103-96 road win and series upset of the Sixers, who were seeded No. 1 in the East and expected by many to advance to the NBA Finals. Instead, the Hawks moved on to their second conference finals in franchise history, where they'll face the Milwaukee Bucks and superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.