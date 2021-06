Hotel Palazzettto Madonna is situated on a canal in the San Polo district of Venice. It is a ten-minute walk from the Grand Canal overlooking the Rialto bridge. Scuola Grande di San Rocco, famous for its paintings by Tintoretto is literally around the corner and it’s a must-see with the building dating back 500 years ago. When the San Rocco church bells ring, it is a wonderful sound to take in and very much part of the San Polo atmosphere. There are plenty of coffee shops, bars and restaurants to wine and dine whilst staying here. This is a more relaxed area of Venice.