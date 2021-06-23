Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Qantas to emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever

By Angus Whitley
executivetraveller.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the final Wednesday of January 2020, the coronavirus has yet to claim anyone outside of China, and Qantas CEO Alan Joyce is all smiles and handshakes. He’s flown almost two hours north from Sydney to the mining town of Toowoomba to open a pilot academy. In the sweltering heat...

www.executivetraveller.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Joyce
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qantas#Virgin Australia#Europe#Airbus A380#Australians#Pre Covid#Ballina#Bloomberg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
American Airlines
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Industry
News Break
Boeing
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
MyNorthwest

United to buy 200 Boeing Max jets

United Airlines is making one of the largest orders ever for commercial airplanes in an aggressive bet that air travel will rebound strongly from the pandemic. United said Tuesday that it will buy 200 Boeing Max jets and 70 planes from Europe’s Airbus so that it can replace many of its smallest planes and some of its oldest and have room to grow its fleet.
Aerospace & DefenseFort Wayne Journal Gazette

United orders 270 Boeing, Airbus jets

United Airlines is making one of the largest orders ever for commercial airplanes in an aggressive bet that air travel will rebound strongly from the pandemic. United said Tuesday that it will buy 200 Boeing Max jets and 70 planes from Europe's Airbus so that it can replace many of its smallest planes and some of its oldest, and have room to grow its fleet.
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

Number of women leading top airlines doubles in space of months

While there has arguably been remarkably little executive churn at the top of airlines during the pandemic, the past few months suggest that might be starting to change – and that some positive trends could emerge from the crisis. Importantly for an industry that acknowledges it would benefit from more...
Aerospace & Defenseexecutivetraveller.com

Did Qantas really ‘invent’ business class?

The presence of business class is something that's taken for granted on international and even domestic flights, and Qantas isn't shy in trotting out the invention of business class as one of its credentials. "People forget that the Qantas Group actually invented Business Class travel in 1979," airline CEO Alan...
Phoenix, AZAZFamily

Post COVID-19, airline bargains are "taking flight"

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Good news if you're thinking about flying. According to one travel expert we spoke to, there are more planes up in the air, and you will find bargains. "The rebound in travel right now is remarkable and unprecedented," said Scott Keyes, who runs a travel website called Scott's Cheap Flights. He tells 3 On Your Side now is the time to fly.
Public HealthNew Haven Register

A traveler's checklist for Thailand's Phuket sandbox program

PHUKET, Thailand (AP) — Starting Thursday, Thailand will welcome back international visitors - as long as they are vaccinated - to its famous southern resort island of Phuket without having to be cooped up on arrival in a hotel room for a 14-day quarantine. For a minimum of two weeks...
Worldnews784.com

Qantas 787 Flies 10,000+ Miles To Saint Lucia From Australia

Qantas flight 6079 flew from Brisbane, Australia (BNE), to Vieux Fort, Saint Lucia (UVF). The flight covers a distance of just over 10,000 miles, making it a ridiculously long journey. As a point of comparison, the world’s longest regularly scheduled flight is between Singapore and New York, and that covers a distance of just over 9,500 miles.
Aerospace & Defenseukaviation.news

British Airways to review Gatwick Ops to protect Heathrow slots

According to sources close to the airline, British Airways (BA/BAW) is reviewing its operations at London Gatwick (LGW/EGKK) on orders from owners International Airlines Group (IAG) who want to protect the landing slots at London Heathrow (LHR/EGLL). IAG reportedly wants British Airways to focus on operations from London Heathrow as...
Economyraleighnews.net

Singapore Airlines sees Passenger Traffic Growth

By Lee Kah WhyeSingapore, June 28 (ANI): The last quarter has been a difficult one for the aviation industry as Southeast Asia's record COVID-19 case counts and new lockdowns have hampered reopening and travel plans. Due to the spread of more contagious strains of the COVID-19 virus, many countries like...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Daily Mail

American Airlines pilot says 1,600 of his furloughed colleagues won't be allowed to fly until August when they complete training - and warns more flights WILL be canceled as shortages creep up across the industry

An American Airlines pilot says 1,600 of his colleagues who were furloughed in October last year won't be flying again until August because they have to redo their training after so long out of the skies, worsening the staff shortage that caused the airline to cancel more than 300 flights this weekend.
Aerospace & DefenseNewsTarget

Four British Airway pilots DIE in the same week, just days after getting second covid shot

A heartbreaking photo is circulating online. The photo shows four British Airway pilots memorialized in framed pictures that are propped up beside four books of condolence. A Reuters fact check just authenticated the picture and confirmed that the four British Airways pilots DIED in the same week, just days after getting a second covid shot. The Reuters fact checker attempts to debunk the link between the deaths and the vaccines after a spokesperson from British Airways tweeted that the four deaths are not linked.
Lifestyledestinasian.com

The Airlines Running International Flights to Phuket

Here are seven carriers that have resumed — or are about to resume — passenger services to the Thai island in light of its much-awaited reopening. Thailand’s national airline has committed to launching weekly nonstop flights that will connect Phuket with five destinations in Europe. Services from Copenhagen, Frankfurt, and Paris are due to begin on July 2, while those from London and Zurich will launch the very next day. These will leave between 12:30 p.m. and 3:50 p.m. to ensure an early morning arrival in Phuket between 6:10 and 8 a.m. the next day; the journey times range from 11 hours to 11 hours 40 minutes. Airbus A350-900s are being deployed on the Copenhagen, Frankfurt, and Zurich routes, while a Boeing 787-8 will serve Paris Charles De Gaulle and a Boeing 777-300 will fly between Phuket and London Heathrow. Thai Airways intends to operate these flights until September.