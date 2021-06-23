Qantas to emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever

Here are seven carriers that have resumed — or are about to resume — passenger services to the Thai island in light of its much-awaited reopening. Thailand’s national airline has committed to launching weekly nonstop flights that will connect Phuket with five destinations in Europe. Services from Copenhagen, Frankfurt, and Paris are due to begin on July 2, while those from London and Zurich will launch the very next day. These will leave between 12:30 p.m. and 3:50 p.m. to ensure an early morning arrival in Phuket between 6:10 and 8 a.m. the next day; the journey times range from 11 hours to 11 hours 40 minutes. Airbus A350-900s are being deployed on the Copenhagen, Frankfurt, and Zurich routes, while a Boeing 787-8 will serve Paris Charles De Gaulle and a Boeing 777-300 will fly between Phuket and London Heathrow. Thai Airways intends to operate these flights until September.