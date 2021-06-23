Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Army

Victoria Cross soldier’s medals sell for £420,000

By Helen William
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BfJ85_0adXA6S200
The Victoria Cross (left) awarded to the then Lieutenant Charles Grant (PA Media)

A collection of medals including a Victoria Cross won by an Army officer for his bravery in a controversial war during the era of the British Raj has sold for £420,000 at auction.

Charles Grant was a lieutenant with the 12th Regiment (2nd Burma Battalion) Madras Infantry when he fought in the Anglo-Manipur War in 1891.

The VC was sold together with other historically important items to an unnamed bidder who was described by London-based auctioneers Dix Noonan Webb as “a relatively new collector of British Gallantry Awards”.

The month-long conflict between the British Empire and the Kingdom of Manipur – on the North East Frontier of India – saw Grant earn the nickname the “Hero of Manipur” for his bravery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g7eD7_0adXA6S200
Colonel Charles Grant (PA Media)

He led his men during the Battle of Thoubal where just 80 troops fought off wave after wave of attack, facing down an estimated 2,000 enemy forces.

Christopher Mellor-Hill, of Dix Noonan Webb, said the sale is a new auction world record price for a ‘British Military Victoria Cross’ and it “further underlines the stature of The VC as the world’s most famous gallantry award”.

Charles James William Grant was born in Bourtie, Aberdeenshire in 1861.

He was the son of a Lieutenant-General and was educated privately and at the Royal Military College, Sandhurst.

He was commissioned Lieutenant in the Suffolk Regiment on May 10 1882, and joined the Madras Staff Corps in 1884. After a long military career, in which he later became a Colonel, he spent his later years in Sidmouth in Devon where he died in 1932, aged 71 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NFz36_0adXA6S200
Associated documents of Colonel Charles Grant (PA Media)

Col Grant’s unpublished leather bound ‘Officer’s Field Note and Sketch Book and Reconnaissance Aide-Memoire’ in which he meticulously records the march to Manipur and the capture and subsequent defence of Thobal were also sold with the VC.

A file of original letters, including the negotiations between Grant and the Manipuris and a coded message from Grant in Greek characters to the relief force were also part of the collection.

The Victoria Cross is the highest military decoration, awarded for valour in the face of the enemy.

Since its introduction in 1856 there have been 1,354 recipients, with Col Grant being the 406th.

Community Policy
Indy100

Indy100

36K+
Followers
2K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Raj#Auction#Burma Battalion Rrb#Madras Infantry#Anglo#Vc#The Battle Of Thoubal#Lieutenant General#The Suffolk Regiment#The Madras Staff Corps#Sketch Book#Manipuris#Greek#The Victoria Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Army
Related
Home & GardenBBC

Welsh D-Day veterans back gardening 'Dig for Victory' project

In World War Two we were told to "Dig for Victory" and grow our own food - now some of the last D-Day veterans want to see others dig for pleasure. They have praised a gardening scheme under way in Pembrokeshire, which sets out to help ex-service men and women adjust to life outside the forces.
MilitaryDanville Commercial-News

'Forgotten' soldier's grave marked with flag, markers

The first U.S. casualty of the Civil War was Pvt. Daniel Hough, who died on April 14, 1861. His cannon exploded during a 100-gun salute to mark the surrender of Fort Sumter. I recently stumbled into the grave of a U.S. soldier who was killed 18 months earlier. In a sense, he was the first U.S. soldier to die in the conflict that eventually claimed more than 600,000 Americans.
Rome, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Lonely boy touched soldier's heart

When we arrived in Germany that November the snow and ice were waiting for us. We were stationed for a few months in Pirmasens, headquarters for the Signal Corps. In the mountains the snow got several feel deep during the winter. When we moved to the Rhine River Valley town...
U.K.The Guardian

Gainsborough Old Hall returns to English Heritage and opens to public

“This shouldn’t still be here,” said the curator Kevin Booth of the grand Tudor manor house that for centuries has been hiding in plain sight. “With its history, it should not have survived.”. Thanks goodness it has, though, and visitors will this weekend be welcomed to a fascinating but little-known-about...
WorldNorristown Times Herald

Duchess Catherine to sponsor battleship

Queen Elizabeth has “approved” the Duchess of Cambridge as the sponsor of a new naval battleship. Catherine’s husband, Prince William, revealed the 39-year-old royal will have an enduring relationship with HMS Glasgow, which is currently being built in Scotland, meaning she will "strong and enduring personal connection to the vessel and her crew, often supporting milestones, events and deployments”.
Victoria, MNswnewsmedia.com

Remembering 'Victoria's hero' Sgt. Michael Notermann

Hugs, tears, reminiscing and congratulatory comments were everywhere Friday afternoon at the Charlson Thun Community Bandstand area in Victoria. Most of that emotional atmosphere centered on tributes for Sgt. Michael W. Notermann, the sole Victoria resident killed in action during the Vietnam War. Many of Notermann’s 12 siblings, along with...
SocietySanta Monica Daily Press

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY

Right about this time of the year, 245 years ago, a gaggle of mature white men were in the final stages of preparation to sign their death warrant. It was a hot summer in Philadelphia and some forward thinkers at the time decided they’d had enough of their current overlord, King George of England, and they thought they’d break away and start something new.
Militarynatchitochesparishjournal.com

Oscar at Sea

In May of 1941, several months before the United States officially entered World War II, Nazi Germany’s battleship Bismarck and a heavy cruiser Prinz Eugen scoured the Atlantic Ocean on a raiding mission to thwart Allied shipping between the United States and Great Britain. On May 24, the two ships entered into battle with two Royal Navy ships, the British battleship HMS Prince of Wales and the battlecruiser HMS Hood, nicknamed “the Mighty Hood,” in what is now referred to as the Battle of Denmark Strait.
Politics19fortyfive.com

Hitler Had a Dream: A Massive Battleship Fleet to Win World War II

At first glance, the Battle of the Barents Sea seems insignificant, a minor World War II naval battle in which a couple of destroyers were sunk. Yet the New Year’s Eve skirmish in frozen Arctic waters convinced Hitler that he should scrap all of his capital ships and had far-reaching consequences on the leadership of Nazi Germany. The reason why points to the dilemmas inherent to being an underdog in naval warfare.
Militarytheredstonerocket.com

Career Soldier follows father’s bootsteps into Army

There are hundreds of reasons to join the Army. Lt. Col. Vinston Porter Jr.’s was his dad. Porter said his dad was the first black officer to live on Redstone Arsenal and “I got inspired to join the Army just by looking at some older photos of my dad that I came across in old photo albums.
Military19fortyfive.com

Dreadnought: The Battleship That Changed Naval History Forever

Prior to the First World War, Great Britain was the dominant naval power in the world. As an island nation with a vast colonial empire, it had to be, and since the Napoleonic Wars, the British feared not only invasion but being cut off from that empire. Moreover, while fielding the only truly “professional army” in Europe, the British Army was far smaller in terms of the men it could mobilize compared to its longstanding rivals France and Russia.
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

Zero: The World War II Japanese Fighter Plane the U.S. Air Force Hated

Japan began the Pacific War with two major technological advantages over the U.S. Navy: the much more reliable Long Lance torpedo, and the Mitsubishi A6M Zero carried-based fighter, a design that defied expectations by outperforming land-based fighters when it was introduced into service in 1940. Designer Jiro Horikoshi maximized the...
Home & GardenBBC

Welsh D-Day veterans back gardening 'Dig for Victory' project

In World War Two we were told to "Dig for Victory" and grow our own food - now some of the last D-Day veterans want to see others dig for pleasure. They have praised a gardening scheme under way in Pembrokeshire, which sets out to help ex-service men and women adjust to life outside the forces.