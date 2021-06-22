Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Haida-language children’s book released as part of award-winning series

By Michael S. Lockett, Alaska Native Languages, Arts and Culture, Capital City Weekly
Juneau Empire
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSealaska Heritage Institute has released the first children’s book in the Haida language Xaad Kíl through its Baby Raven Reads program. “Nang Jáadaa Sgáana ‘Láanaa aa Isdáayaan,” or “The Woman Carried Away by Killer Whales,” is a story carried down through generations orally and published through the work of team of artists and linguists.

www.juneauempire.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Haida#Spoken Language#First Language#Tlingit#Ski L#Indigenous
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Education
News Break
Arts
Related
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Forbes

Children’s Book Imprint Heartdrum Focuses On Contemporary Native Stories

HarperCollins Children’s Books and HarperTeen Native-focused imprint Heartdrum launched in January 2021 to “offer a wide range of innovative, unexpected, and heartfelt stories by Native creators, informed and inspired by lived experience, with an emphasis on the present and future of Indian Country and on the strength of young Native heroes.” Children’s book author Cynthia Leitich Smith is the imprint’s author-curator, and editor of one of Heartdrum’s first titles, Ancestor Approved: Intertribal Stories for Kids, released in February, as well as author of Sisters of the Neversea, released in June, both aimed at ages eight through twelve. Heartdrum has published nine titles to date, including repackagings of three of Smith’s novels: Rain Is Not My Indian Name, Jingle Dancer, and Indian Song.
Avalon, NJCape May County Herald

Local Author, Artist Earns NIEA Award for Childrens Book

AVALON - Monica Zane, a local artist, whose work has been featured in cinema, television and art galleries, has written and illustrated a children’s book, “Rudy Doesn’t Like Roger,” which has received an award from The National Indie Excellence® Awards. According to a release, the NIEA celebrates independent publishing as...
Books & LiteratureLaredo Morning Times

Who was John Newbery, the namesake of the top children's book award?

KIDSPOST-NEWBERY - Who was John Newbery, the namesake of the top children's book award? 630 words, by Marylou Tousignant (Post special). One photo. John Newbery is called the "Father of Children's Literature," not because he was the first to publish children's books - he wasn't - but because he was the first to turn them into a profitable business. In mid-18th-century England, a new and growing middle class had money to spend on their children, and Newbery gave them something to spend it on.
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

Children’s books roundup – the best new picture books and novels

Mermen and pirate mums, things to do and see outside, black British history in songs, plus the best new YA novels. There’s a watery feel to picture books this month. Nen and the Lonely Fisherman (Owlet) by Ian Eagleton and James Mayhew is a lovely, gentle story of friendship and love between a merman, Nen, and Ernest, the fisherman of the title, with a conservationist theme rippling throughout. Mayhew’s light-dappled, tender illustrations are the perfect foil for Eagleton’s quiet, well chosen words.
Books & Literaturenews4sanantonio.com

La Familia Rocha children's book series

You can learn Spanish alongside the kiddos with a new series called La Familia Rocha. Author Edward Rocha talked to Rebecca this morning about the books and the stories behind them, the inspiration for the series, and how they help promote bilingual education. Find out more on their website.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Independent

The Burpee Bears: Joe Wicks to release debut children’s book

Joe Wicks has announced that he will be releasing his first children’s book.The fitness guru, known as The Body Coach, has brought out 10 recipe books since 2015.On Wednesday (30 June), it was revealed that his 11th would be a book for children called The Burpee Bears.Written in partnership with Vivian French and illustrated by Paul Howard, the book promises to “bring a little bit of Wicks magic and a whole lot of Joe energy to each and every page” while aiming to get families moving and reading together.Named after the full-body exercise used in strength training, The Burpee...
Books & LiteratureEvening Star

Science author releases chemistry book for children

Popular children’s science educator Stephanie Ryan, a chemistry major from the 2004 graduating class at Saint Mary’s College, has released a new book, “Let’s Learn About Chemistry.”. The book suits a wide range of children from ages 0-7. The board book is full of colorful images for the youngest science...
Books & LiteratureToledo Blade

Read, White and Blue: Children's books celebrate the full tapestry of a nation

In a month where we, as a country, celebrate the birth of this nation, we must reckon with the fraught history that is yoked to that celebration. This land was inhabited long before it was colonized by European settlers; the traditions of firmly established cultures were marginalized or erased. Therefore, this month, we present a collection of children’s books that represent the tapestry that is this nation: the pain, but also the joy. There truly is more than one way to be an American, and these books illustrate just that!
Books & LiteratureBoston Globe

A graphic anthology of migration stories, a series of communal readings of Frederick Douglass’s words, and an exhibit of children’s book art that focuses on spirituals

A powerful new non-fiction graphic anthology tells the stories of Latin American migrant farmworkers working in Vermont, drawn by New England-based cartoonists. “The Most Costly Journey” (Vermont Folklife Center), introduced by Julia Alvarez, includes 19 stories about the harrowing journeys people make to arrive in Vermont, and what it is to survive once they’ve gotten there. There are moments of striking candor: “When I’m far from my family I have a bit of an alcohol problem,” Carlos admits. And many stories of perilous desert crossings led by a coyote to reach the U.S. border. José tells of a woman in the group heading towards the border getting bitten by a rattlesnake and being left behind in the desert. A migrant from Hildalgo turns to drawing and painting for solace; others emphasize that they’re doing everything they can for their families. They’ve left behind corruption, extortion, violence, and poverty, and they grapple with a mix of gratitude for the money they’re able to make on farms and making food, and the challenges of working seven days a week, being far from people they love, learning a new language, and getting used to a wholly new environment. The anthology as a whole speaks to the connective, corrective, and healing power of telling stories, and listening to them.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Creative Bloq

How to illustrate a children's book

Learning how to illustrate a children's book requires its own, unique kind of imagination and artistic process. With a diverse range of story genres, creating the artwork for a children's book could take you in any direction, but the art must remain accessible and attention-grabbing. Plus, with many young children unable to read the words, it should perfectly capture the action in the story.
Avalon, CAthecatalinaislander.com

Avalon author’s book is Indie Award finalist

Janelle Parmer delves into mental health with debut novel. Looking back on 2020 and the challenges it presented, it is easy to overlook some of the positives that came out of it. For Avalon resident Janelle Parmer the shuttering of the world allowed her some time to finish a writing project she had been tinkering with for about 10 years.
Houston, TXthebuzzmagazines.com

StoryWalk Houston: Bringing Children’s Books to Life

Kate McCormick was visiting her sister in Massachusetts when, walking through a park, they spotted a group of kids reading a sign together. Kate and her sister Christine Riley, an early education consultant, were captivated by the scene and paused to see what was going on. Turns out the kids were participating in StoryWalk, a self-guided activity in which participants follow a walking path and engage with pages of a children's book along the way.
Books & LiteratureABC Action News

Nine Lives of the Good Kitty children's book

A heart-warming tale about moving and making new friends. A short children's story as seen through the eyes of The Good Kitty. The story focuses on learning how to cope with, and ultimately embrace, the difficulties (losing friends, changing schools, and especially fear and the lose of control) children of all ages experience when a family moves.
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: Caleb's Story: Patricia MacLachlan

I love this book because it takes place on the prairie. My family and I love books about the outdoors, living on farms and set long ago. In this book, Caleb is telling the story about his family. Caleb and Cassie live with Jacob and Sarah still. Anna moved to town to help work with a doctor named Sam.
Books & Literaturelakeoconeebreeze.net

Local author wins National Pinnacle Book Achievement Award

Lake Country resident and author Andrea Cassell was recently awarded the prestigious 2021 Pinnacle Book Achievement Award for her children’s book “Kibby the Space Dog” (in the category of animals and pets). Cassell is also a three-time Mom’s Choice-Gold Award Winner. The Pinnacle Achievement Award honors special recognition for an...
Millsboro, DECape Gazette

Millsboro author publishes children’s book

RoseDog Books has released “Sold! An ABC Book,” a new children’s book written by Millsboro author Terri Scarborough Brown and illustrated by Brown’s mother Janet H. Scarborough of Darlington, Md. An auction is a public sale in which goods or property are sold to the highest bidder. Brown shares childhood...
thelandonline.com

Media assistant writes first children's book

A little Gail Boe sat in the pews of her childhood church and the phrase that repeated during the service “Let us pray” resonated with her. She repeated it to herself, “let us, let us, let us…,” and soon it began to sound like the veggie “lettuce.”. “I said, ‘Huh,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy