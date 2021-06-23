I-80 pursuit includes damage at Crane Trust, taxi ride from Alda exit

Law enforcement and rescue crews are responding to a two vehicle crash on Interstate-80 near Stuart Wednesday afternoon. According to Guthrie County Dispatch, the incident happened just after 12pm near exit 92 on I-80 between Adair and Stuart. One lane is blocked on the eastbound lanes. Motorists are urged to travel slowly if needing to go through the area, otherwise may need to find an alternate route. Initial information indicated one severe injury. Stuart Fire and Rescue, Adair County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol responded to the scene.