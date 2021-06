NZD/USD fell to a fresh weekly low on Tuesday. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 92.00. Focus shifts to CB Consumer Confidence Index data. Following last week's technical correction, the NZD/USD pair closed in the negative territory on Monday and extended its slide during the first half of the day on Tuesday. As of writing, the pair was trading at its lowest level since June 22 at 0.6983, losing 0.58% on a daily basis.