Agnès Godard and Pamela Albarrán to Receive Angénieux Cinematographer Awards at Cannes

By Sophie Willard
womenandhollywood.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgnès Godard and Pamela Albarrán are set to be honored at Cannes for the impact of their work as directors of photography on world cinema by the festival’s official partner, Angénieux, according to press releases. Godard is set to receive the prestigious Pierre Angénieux Tribute, an annual award which has celebrated a major and successful director of photography since 2013. Meanwhile, the Angénieux Special Encouragement award, which recognizes the promising work of a young cinematographic talent, will go to Albarrán.

womenandhollywood.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claire Denis
Person
Agnès Godard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Cinematographer#Photography#C Sar#French
