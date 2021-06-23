Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Elsinore, CA

Man suspected of sexually molesting Lake Elsinore girl

By City News Service (CNS)
Valley News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE ELSINORE (CNS) - A 53-year-old man suspected of sexually assaulting a Lake Elsinore girl was being held today in lieu of $1 million bail. Walter Anibal Perez Orozco of Lake Elsinore was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta on suspicion of lewd acts on a child under 10 years old. According to Riverside County sheriff's Sgt. Julio Olguin, detectives were recently notified of alleged sexual abuse of the girl at a home in the 100 block of Prospect Street, triggering an investigation. Detectives allege Orozco assaulted the child in different ways on unspecified dates, but sheriff's officials did not provide any further details. The suspect's relationship to the girl, if any, also was not specified. Orozco was located and taken into custody with.

myvalleynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murrieta, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lake Elsinore, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Murrieta, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Abuse#The Byrd Detention Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

North Korea's Kim chides officials for unspecified pandemic lapse

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chastised top ruling party officials for failures in anti-epidemic work that led to an unspecified "grave incident" and put the safety of the country and people at risk, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state news agency...
MLBABC News

Attorney: Woman says Dodgers' Trevor Bauer assaulted her

LOS ANGELES -- Police are investigating an allegation of assault against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and an attorney for the accuser says the woman has obtained a protection order. Major League Baseball also is looking into the allegation. “The Dodgers were made aware of the allegations against Trevor...
POTUSCNN

June 29 coronavirus news

Delta variant now accounts for 26% of coronavirus cases in US, CDC estimates. The Delta variant of coronavirus now accounts for 26% of Covid-19 cases in the US, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. The CDC updated its estimates of which variants are circulating on Tuesday. The...