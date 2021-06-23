Man suspected of sexually molesting Lake Elsinore girl

LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) - A 53-year-old man suspected of sexually assaulting a Lake Elsinore girl was being held today in lieu of $1 million bail. Walter Anibal Perez Orozco of Lake Elsinore was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta on suspicion of lewd acts on a child under 10 years old. According to Riverside County sheriff's Sgt. Julio Olguin, detectives were recently notified of alleged sexual abuse of the girl at a home in the 100 block of Prospect Street, triggering an investigation. Detectives allege Orozco assaulted the child in different ways on unspecified dates, but sheriff's officials did not provide any further details. The suspect's relationship to the girl, if any, also was not specified. Orozco was located and taken into custody with.