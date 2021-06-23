Sealed Air plans $30M investment in "touchless" packaging technology

In 2017, total transactions in renewable energy increased by 1%, while global new investment in this field increased by 2%. New investments in this industry touched $279.8 billion, while transactions totalled $393.8 billion. The year 2018 is expected to be another strong year for investing in the field of renewable energy as through the third quarter, new investments had already reached a total of $211.4 billion. Investments in green technology are made in a number of ways, with increases for development in electric vehicles and wind power, new highs being reached for installing renewable power capacity, and a worldwide and marked increase in public market investment. In 2018 and across the world, the Asia-Pac region leads the investment, with the greatest funding going to solar-powered innovations. As a result, what was once perceived as a view of the future, has become a reality, because all around the world, countries are investing substantially, year after year, in green technology affecting the HFEL share price.