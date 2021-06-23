Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Sealed Air plans $30M investment in "touchless" packaging technology

By John Downey
Posted by 
Charlotte Business Journal
Charlotte Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Charlotte-based Sealed Air Corp. plans to invest $30 million this year in expanding automated packaging systems to meet accelerating demand.

www.bizjournals.com
Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/charlotte
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Industry
Charlotte, NC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Sealed Air Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
BusinessGovernment Technology

Zencity Raises $30M, Plans New Product Amid Rapid Growth

Fresh off its first acquisition and a year of fast growth, the gov tech startup Zencity has raised a $30 million investment round. Next up, it will look to hire more employees and put out a new product. The company, which makes software to help government analyze the sentiment of...
EconomyTech Times

Investing in Environmentally Friendly Green Technology

In 2017, total transactions in renewable energy increased by 1%, while global new investment in this field increased by 2%. New investments in this industry touched $279.8 billion, while transactions totalled $393.8 billion. The year 2018 is expected to be another strong year for investing in the field of renewable energy as through the third quarter, new investments had already reached a total of $211.4 billion. Investments in green technology are made in a number of ways, with increases for development in electric vehicles and wind power, new highs being reached for installing renewable power capacity, and a worldwide and marked increase in public market investment. In 2018 and across the world, the Asia-Pac region leads the investment, with the greatest funding going to solar-powered innovations. As a result, what was once perceived as a view of the future, has become a reality, because all around the world, countries are investing substantially, year after year, in green technology affecting the HFEL share price.
Indianapolis, INIbj.com

Automotive tech marketing firm lands $4.5M in growth capital

Automotive marketing technology provider Driven Data has closed on a $4.5 million round of growth capital, the Indianapolis-based company announced Tuesday. The Series Seed B investment was led by entrepreneur and private investor Rick Gibbs and Hazelwood, Missouri-based JH Capital Group. Gibbs, who co-founded Dealer.com in 1998 and sold it to Dealertrack for $1 billion in 2014, has joined Driven Data as chairman as part of the investment.
Businessthemiddlemarket.com

Tech Company JBT Purchases Prevenio

JBT Corp., a global technology services provider to the food and beverage industry, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Prevenio, a provider of food safety services primarily for the poultry industry. Prevenio, formerly known as CMS Technology, provides pathogen protection through its anti-microbial delivery solution that aims to enhances...
Businessaithority.com

ClearScore Secures $200 Million Investment from Invus Opportunities

Invus Opportunities, the global equity investor, has made a substantial, long term investment in ClearScore, the UK’s leading credit marketplace, to accelerate the growth in the business globally. ClearScore currently serves over 14 million customers worldwide, on three continents. This investment totalling $200m, at a valuation of $700m, is an...
Electronicsbeautypackaging.com

Stratasys Unveils Rapid Packaging Prototyping Technology

Stratasys Ltd., a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, is taking rapid prototyping of product packaging to a new level with Stratasys PolyJet printing technology. Designers can now model complex, full-color packaging for cosmetics, beverages, consumer electronics, personal care, food, and more. These high-fidelity prototypes accurately simulate final packaging including realistic color combinations, textures, transparency, and flexibility.
Economyai-cio.com

BCI, Gamut to Invest in Transportation Firm PS Logistics

British Columbia Investment Management Corp. (BCI) is investing in US transportation and shipping company PS Logistics, in partnership with a middle market investment firm, Gamut Capital Management. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed by the Canadian institutional investor and New York-based private equity firm Gamut Capital, but the deal...
Businesswhattheythink.com

Essentra Packaging Invests in Heavyweight Champion POLAR CuttingSystem 300

From left to right: Mr. José Gómez, Key account manager (Heidelberg Spain), Production manager Mr. Javier Sanz, Mr. Joaquin Pujol García, Sales Manager (POLAR), Mr. Angel Grutzmann, Product manager of finishing equipment (Heidelberg Spain) The company Essentra Packaging purchases a POLAR CuttingSystem 300 for its plant located in Griñón, which...
Businesselectronicsb2b.com

Schneider Announces Big Investment in Luminous Power Technologies

Investment will focus on doubling manufacturing capacity, generating new employment & scaling solar business. Schneider Electric plans to infuse Rs 350 crore to Rs 400 crore in its Indian subsidiary Luminous Power Technologies. The investments will be used to pursue growth plans of Luminous which entail doubling the battery and inverter production capacity, generating new employment opportunities, and ramping its solar business.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte-based THR3EFOLD launches digital platform for ethical manufacturing in fashion industry

Jessica Kelly's dream of building a platform for ethically sourced brands and manufacturers around the world has come to fruition. Earlier this month during a virtual event, Kelly's startup THR3EFOLD launched its ethical manufacturing platform to the public. Kelly began her work on THR3EFOLD in 2016 in New York City. The startup is a software-as-a-service platform that helps brands build sustainable fashion by connecting to ethical factories around the world.
Businessjust-auto.com

Denso invests in Seurat Technologies

Denso has announced it has invested in Seurat Technologies, participating in the metal additive manufacturer’s Series B funding round. The investment will help speed the development and commercialization of Seurat’s patented additive manufacturing technology and is Denso’s latest move to bolster its digital transformation. Seurat claims its ‘Area Printing’ technology...
EnvironmentCision

BEWI invests in advanced recycling technology

BEWI, a leading provider of packaging, components, and insulation solutions, has invested in Polystyvert Inc., for development and commercialisation of dissolution technology for recycling of expanded polystyrene (EPS). Polystyvert Inc. is an innovative company focusing on circular economy for styrenic plastics through a dissolution recycling process. The company is based...
Energy Industrywealthmanagement.com

Gates-Backed Climate Fund Invests in Sealing Leaky Buildings

(Bloomberg)—A company with technology to better insulate buildings raised $22 million from Breakthrough Energy Ventures, a fund backed by Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates that invests in climate solutions. Ohio-based Aeroseal LLC helps improve energy efficiency in homes and offices by injecting a fog of sealant particles into roofs and...
EnvironmentRecycling Today

Recyclops plans technological, company expansion with new investment

Recyclops, a Utah-based recycling and sustainability company, has secured an investment from the Clorox Co. and is partnering with Clorox brand Glad to serve additional American households. Recyclops, founded in 2014, has a similar business model to a company like Uber. Consumers without access to local recycling services place their...
Businessdirectorsclub.news

Aveni seals seven-figure investment to launch Aveni Detect

Scottish fintech company Aveni has secured an investment of £1.1 million to launch a ground-breaking Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform which is leading the way in a new era for speech analytics in business. Aveni Detect uses the latest advances in AI and natural language processing (NLP) to automate processes direct...
Economymorningstar.com

Medlive Technology Advances Plans for Hong Kong IPO

Medlive Technology Co., an online medical information and marketing platform, is advancing plans for an initial public offering in Hong Kong, joining the growing list of Chinese healthcare-focused companies seeking to tap into bullish sentiment in the Asian financial hub. The Beijing-based online platform intends to use the proceeds to...