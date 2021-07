AUD/USD struggles to stage a convincing rebound on Friday. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 92.50. Focus shifts to Nonfarm Payrolls data from US. After closing the first four days of the week in the negative territory, the AUD/USD pair extended its slide and touched its lowest level since early December at 0.7449 on Friday. With the trading action turning subdued ahead of key data releases from the US, the pair stays relatively quiet and was last seen losing 0.1% on the day at 0.7461.