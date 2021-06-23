Takeaways from the Post-Spring Depth Chart

As part of its annual media day, BYU released a post-spring depth chart. It's important to note that the depth chart did not include players who will join the program for Fall camp. You can read the full depth chart here. Here are my core takeaways from BYU's post-spring depth chart.

1. Quarterback battle trimmed to three

When the QB battle started in March, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said it was a four-way battle between Jaren Hall, Baylor Romney, Jacob Conover, and Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters. After Spring practices, the race for starting quarterback is down to three: Hall, Romney, and Conover.

This wasn't a surprising announcement, but it's one of the more notable takeaways on the depth chart.

2. Miles Davis

BYU QB Baylor Romney and BYU RB Miles Davis take in the new locker room. Photo Credit: BYU Photo

Miles Davis was listed behind co-starters Tyler Allgeier and Lopini Katoa at running back. Davis is an ultra-athletic player out of Las Vegas that signed with BYU as a WR/DB in 2020. Upon arriving in Provo, he moved to running back. Davis beat out the likes of Hinckley Ropati, Jackson McChesney, and Sione Finau for that third spot during the Spring. Although both Jackson and Ropati are coming off season-ending injuries, Davis' ascension up the depth chart is a notable one.

3. Finding spots for the incoming transfers

It's never too early to prepare for Fall camp - let's find potential spots on the two-deep for some of the incoming transfers.

In all likelihood, Puka and Samson Nacua will compete for starting spots at wide receiver. It wouldn't be surprising to see a core WR rotation featuring Puka Nacua, Samons Nacua, Gunner Romney, and Neil Pau'u.

Defensive back transfers Kaleb Hayes and Jakob Robinson will compete for playing time and they will be featured on the depth chart. However, finding a spot on the defensive depth chart isn't as significant as it used to be. More on that in a moment.

Snow transfer Cade Parrish could compete for a backup spot at offensive tackle.

4. Kicking game is in a good spot

BYU returns two talented kickers in placekicker Jake Oldroyd and punter Ryan Rehkow. If a game comes down to special teams, BYU could have an advantage.

5. Making sense of the depth chart on defense

BYU listed 18 positions on the defensive depth chart, and some of those positions had as many as four players listed under the position name. Take the defensive backs, for example. BYU listed seven DB positions on the depth chart and 23 different players. In total, 96% of the defensive backs that were on the Spring roster were also on the depth chart.

My takeaway? Beyond clearly-labeled starters and backups, the defensive depth chart tells us very little about the players that will actually play this Fall.

6. Clear starters along the offensive line

BYU named five outright starters along the offensive line. James Empey, Connor Pay, Clark Barrington, Harris LaChance, and Blake Freeland appear to be the 2021 starting five should they stay healthy.

