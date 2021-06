In the opening minutes of Edgar Wright’s documentary The Sparks Brothers, a who’s-who of musicians and entertainers talk about why they love Sparks, a long-running art-rock band led by brothers Ron and Russell Mael. The likes of Beck, Flea, Jack Antonoff, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Mike Myers, Fred Armisen, Patton Oswalt, and Neil Gaiman all pledge allegiance to the Maels, who for more than 50 years now have been recording and performing snappy and conceptually complex songs, while also remaining obscure enough to retain an air of mystery. Toward the end of the intro, Jason Schwartzman nods to the duo’s mystique by saying he isn’t even sure he wants to watch Wright’s movie. He’s worried that knowing too much about Sparks will spoil their magic.