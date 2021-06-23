Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

USD/JPY remains strong near fresh YTD highs on steady USD

By Rekha Chauhan
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/JPY continues to march higher with strong gains. Strong US dollar contributes to the upside momentum in the pair. Yen remains submissive on mixed economic data and a softer BOJ tone. USD/JPY extends the previous session’s gains in the initial Asian trading hours. The pair gathers momentum and refreshes the...

www.fxstreet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Gdp#Usd#Jpy#Usd Jpy#Asian#Dxy#Fed Chair#Japanese#The Bank Of Japan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Related
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD struggles near 1.1900 amid steady USD, Eurozone data eyed

EUR/USD struggles to hold onto the gains as it keeps dwindling near 1.1900. The Euro gains some ground on upbeat economic data, German data eyed. Risk uncertainties uplift the demand for the US dollar. The buying interest in the US dollar keeps EUR/USD edgy on Wednesday morning Asian’s session. After...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Bears eyeing the year low at 1.1703

Major pairs kept moving alongside sentiment, paying little attention to data. US CB Consumer Confidence jumped to 127.3 in June, much better than expected. EUR/USD has room to extend its advance, mainly once below 1.1840. The American dollar strengthened ahead of the US opening, with EUR/USD extending its slide to...
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD: Australian dollar recovery falters

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar fell through trade on Tuesday, drifting toward 0.7510 despite an improved demand for risk and rising commodity prices. US and European equities rallied toward record highs, while treasury yields remained flat and the Bloomberg commodity index marked its fifth consecutive daily appreciation, well and truly recovering the mid-June, post FOMC sell off. Against this backdrop we would ordinarily expect the AUD to have outperformed most major counterparts, instead the currency struggled to mount any upward momentum. With little catalyst for the AUD sell off, we can only point to increasing uncertainty surrounding the emergence of the COVID-19 Delta variant, particularly across Europe and emerging markets. There is a growing concern this virulent strain of the virus will devastate countries that remain largely unvaccinated, further derailing the global economic recovery and compounding current transitory inflation concerns.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY remains directionless near 110.50 post mixed Japan data

USD/JPY continues to trade in a range bound manner as it lacks the strength to move in a directional trade. US dollar gains on the concerns of the Delta-variant COVID-19 outbreak in Asia-Pacific. Yen remains muted on mixed economic data, Consumer Confidence eyed. After retreating from the YTD high, USD/JPY...
Marketsbusinesshala.com

Dollar drives higher as traders look to Fed clues from U.S. jobs data

SINGAPORE, June 30 (Businesshala) – The recent gains in the dollar in the face of the virus crisis fueled concerns in the dollar on Wednesday ahead of US jobs data crucial to the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook. There were losses overnight in risk-sensitive commodity currencies, with the Australian and...
Currencieseconomies.com

USD/JPY continues decline from year peak

USD/JPY tilted lower in Asian trade off March 2020 highs following earlier data from Japan and ahead of US data and Fed speeches later today. As of 07:08 GMT, USD/JPY fell 0.04% to 110.49, with an intraday low at 110.44, and a high at 110.60. From Japan, industrial production is...
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/CAD Remains Below 1.2400

The US Dollar edged higher by 65 pips or 0.53% against the Canadian Dollar on Tuesday. The currency pair tested the 1.2400 level during yesterday’s trading session. By and large, the exchange rate is likely to continue to surge in an ascending channel pattern during the following trading session. The potential target for buyers will be near the weekly R1 at 1.2434.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY expected to trade between 110.05 and 111.10 – UOB

24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that USD ‘is likely to edge lower but a sustained decline below 110.40 is unlikely’. Our view was not wrong as USD drifted to a low of 110.42. Downward pressure has eased and USD is unlikely to weaken much further. For today, USD is likely to consolidate and trade between 110.40 and 110.75.”
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD pares intraday gains, up little around mid-1.3800s post-US ADP

GBP/USD gained traction on Wednesday and recovered a major part of the overnight losses. Some cross-driven strength from a fall in the EUR/GBP extended some support to the major. Hawkish Fed expectations, stronger US ADP report underpinned the USD and capped gains. The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY rises to daily highs above 110.70 on renewed USD strength

USD/JPY started to edge higher in the early American session. US Dollar Index climbs into the positive territory near 92.20. 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the negative territory. After spending the majority of the day in a very tight range near 110.50, the USD/JPY pair gained traction in...
CurrenciesBayStreet.ca

USD/CAD - Canadian Dollar Finds a Short-Term Bottom

The Canadian dollar lost ground in Asia overnight, but recovered its losses in early New York trading. It is the last day of the first half of 2021, and the Canadian dollar is a superstar. The loonie gained 2.13% since January 4, making it the best-performing G-10 major currency. The Japanese yen was the worst, shedding 7.51% of its value in the same period.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in tight range above 1.1900

EUR/USD fell to a fresh six-day low on Monday. Market action remains choppy in the absence of fundamental drivers. US Dollar Index remains on track to close flat below 92.00. The EUR/USD pair drooped to its lowest level since June 22 at 1.1903 on Monday but didn't have a difficult time erasing a portion of its daily losses. As of writing, the pair was down 0.05% on a daily basis at 1.1926.
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Forecast: Direction depending on US government bond yields

BOJ is confident about the economic comeback, inflation expected to remain subdued. US Treasury yields retreated sharply from intraday highs ahead of Wall Street’s close. USD/JPY is at risk of falling further in the near-term. The USD/JPY pair edged lower for a third consecutive day, ending Monday near a daily...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY analysis: Remains above 110.50

Since Monday's trading hours, the USD/JPY currency exchange rate has been fluctuating above the 110.50 marks. By large, the situation had not changed, as the rate remained between the support cluster near 110.50 and the resistance of the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages. In the near term future, the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: At the lower end of its latest range

The ECB is in no rush to tighten monetary policy, will review PEPP next September. US Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index contracted to 31.1 in June. EUR/USD is neutral-to-bearish in the short-term, barely holding above 1.1900. The EUR/USD pair eased within range, ending the day with modest losses around 1.1920....
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Trend is Still Bullish

For four trading sessions in a row, the USD/JPY currency pair is subjected to selling operations that pushed it towards the 110.50 support level, which is stable near it. I see that the correction was not strong, and the trend is still bullish. The last move is normal after the pair reached the resistance level 111.11, its highest since March of 2020. The US dollar is still the strongest against the rest of the other major currencies amid expectations of imminent tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar bides time below two-month highs before payrolls test

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - The dollar hovered below a two-month high versus major counterparts on Tuesday, with traders largely sidelined ahead of a closely watched U.S. jobs report, which could sway the timing of an exit from Federal Reserve stimulus. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was at 91.884 early in the Asian session after retreating from as high as 92.408 on June 18, in the week the Federal Open Market Committee shocked markets by predicting two interest rate hikes by end-2023. The Fed commentary since then has put the focus on the data to determine when a tapering of asset purchases and higher rates are appropriate, with Chair Jerome Powell saying a weak ago that policymakers won't act on just the "fear" of inflation, and will encourage a "broad and inclusive" job market recovery. The U.S. Labor Department is expected to report a gain of 690,000 jobs in June, compared with 559,000 in May, and an unemployment rate of 5.7% versus 5.8% in the previous month, according to a Reuters poll of economists. Investors are also looking at U.S. consumer confidence data on Tuesday as well as the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index on Thursday for clues as to where interest rates are headed. The dollar bought 110.620 yen, hanging below a nearly 13-month high of 111.110 reached last week. Both the dollar and yen benefited from some safe-haven demand as the more contagious Delta strain of the novel coronavirus spread in Asia and elsewhere, stoking fears of further lockdowns. The euro was at $1.19210, edging back toward the 2-1/2-month low of $1.8470 touched on June 18. "The market had been positioned long of the single currency on optimism regarding the vaccine catch-up trade in the region (but) forecasts that the Delta variant of COVID could spread through Europe (in) the summer months could now be undermining confidence in this trade," Rabobank strategist Jane Foley wrote in a report, cutting a one-month euro forecast to $1.19 from $1.20. "Assuming the U.S. data remains broadly supportive, we expect the USD to grind moderately higher vs. the EUR though the course of the year." Elsewhere, sterling slipped back toward a two-month low, waekening 0.1% to $1.38645. The Australian dollar, seen as a liquid proxy for risk appetite, was mostly unchanged at $0.75615 after falling 0.3% at the start of the week on concerns over renewed COVID-19 lockdowns across parts of the country. The kiwi dollar was also steady $0.70430 ahead of a speech by Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr. The currency dropped 0.4% on Monday, ending a five-day winning run after rebounding from its lowest level since November. "We expect the RBNZ to start tightening monetary policy more than one year before the FOMC, which is a tailwind for the NZD," CBA analyst Kim Mundy wrote in a client note. "The RBNZ is the most hawkish central bank under our coverage." ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0100 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1919 $1.1923 -0.03% -2.45% +1.1930 +1.1918 Dollar/Yen 110.5250 110.5500 +0.05% +7.08% +110.6300 +110.6000 Euro/Yen.
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZDUSD remains depressed below 0.7050, US dollar rebounds

NZD/USD moves cautiously in the initial Asian trading hours. US dollar recovers from early losses and stays above 91.80. Kiwi gains support from improved risk appetite, RBNZ may cease QE bond purchase. NZD/USD treads water on Tuesday in the early Asian trading session. The pair recovers part of its previous...
BusinessLife Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar edges higher as investors await U.S. payrolls

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar drifted higher on Monday in generally thin trading, with. many investors on the sidelines ahead of Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, which could determine the. path of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. The U.S. Labor Department is expected to report a...