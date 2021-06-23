Phil Schiller correctly saw the future of Apple's 30% "Tax" a decade ago
Apple Fellow Phil Schiller has been with the company for a long time. In fact, the very first public call made on an iPhone was between the late Steve Jobs, Jony Ive, and Mr. Schiller on January 9th, 2007. That was the date when Jobs first introduced the device that changed the world. If you think that the comment is an exaggeration, check out any busy street in any city in the world and watch how many people are looking down while they walk.www.phonearena.com