Phil Schiller correctly saw the future of Apple's 30% "Tax" a decade ago

Apple is still planning on releasing new AirPods before the year's end. A new report also claims the rumored MacBooks refresh is on course for 2021. Apple still plans to get plenty of new products out of the door before the end of the year, but it isn't just iPhones and Apple Watches that we should be looking out for, according to a new report. In fact, new AirPods and MacBooks are also coming according to Economic Daily News.