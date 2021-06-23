Whatcom County Council looks at revising golf cart zone

Birch Bay community members’ request to revise the Birch Bay golf cart zone boundaries has made its way into Whatcom County Council. During their June 15 meeting, Whatcom County councilmembers unanimously voted 7-0 on a motion to remove the golf cart zone on part of Bay Road near the Bay Crest neighborhood, from Jackson Road to Halibut Drive. The amended ordinance will come back to council during a future meeting for a final vote.