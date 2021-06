SHIB Price Prediction: Shiba Inu ready to pop to $0.00001 by the end of this week. Shiba Inu is set to jump higher in a technical push towards $0.00001. Thanks to Bitcoin, SHIB is in the slipstream of the positive news in the major cryptocurrencies. Overall risk-on sentiment in the markets, with specifically Nasdaq higher, helps to lift SHIB. Shiba Inu is set for a run higher towards $0.0000093 as the first point of resistance in the rally. After that, the $0.00001 level is in sight.