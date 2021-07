The youngest attacker who took part in a March carjacking that left an Uber Eats driver dead in Washington D.C. pleaded guilty Thursday to a murder charge. The girl, 13, appeared in a virtual court hearing where she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the March 23 death of Mohammad Anwar, 66, a Pakistani immigrant and grandfather, according to a Washington, D.C. court official. Other charges against her – including armed carjacking – will be dropped. Under the plea deal, she will be released from prison when she turns 21 if the maximum sentence is imposed.