Callie Khouri Working on Stage Musical Version of “Thelma & Louise”
Thelma and Louise are set to drive into pastures new. Callie Khouri, the award-winning screenwriter of the 1991 titular classic has revealed she is working with a number of collaborators on a stage musical version of the Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis starrer. “We’ve got a book and we’ve got music but because of the pandemic, we all haven’t been together in a very, very long time,” she told The Hollywood Reporter at a recent 30th anniversary screening of the film. “So, it’s still in its nascent stages, but it’s very promising.”womenandhollywood.com