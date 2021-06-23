Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Callie Khouri Working on Stage Musical Version of “Thelma & Louise”

By Sophie Willard
womenandhollywood.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThelma and Louise are set to drive into pastures new. Callie Khouri, the award-winning screenwriter of the 1991 titular classic has revealed she is working with a number of collaborators on a stage musical version of the Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis starrer. “We’ve got a book and we’ve got music but because of the pandemic, we all haven’t been together in a very, very long time,” she told The Hollywood Reporter at a recent 30th anniversary screening of the film. “So, it’s still in its nascent stages, but it’s very promising.”

womenandhollywood.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patsy Cline
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Susan Sarandon
Person
Tanya Wexler
Person
Callie Khouri
Person
Geena Davis
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Halley Feiffer
Person
Loretta Lynn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Stars#Friendship#Search Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesNo Film School

This Is Why 'Thelma & Louise' Didn’t Change Hollywood

Even after 30 years, Thelma & Louise still strikes up an interesting conversation amongst audiences. It’s been 30 years since Ridley Scott’s Thelma & Louise hit the screen. This 1991 film became a landmark in feminist filmmaking by showcasing women taking action and creating a better world to live in, even if that meant fleeing in their 1966 Thunderbird from the cops.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon reunite for 30th anniversary of Thelma and Louise

Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon reunited this week to mark 30 years since the release of the iconic movie Thelma and Louise. And we just can't believe it's been that long!. The film is a cult classic and was ground breaking at the time, having two female leads. Both went on to be nominated for best leading actress Oscars, a feat that hasn't been repeated since. 30 years on it's still so culturally significant and the two stars came together for a charity screening and Q&A to celebrate the movie.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

‘Thelma and Louise’ celebrates 30 years with a drive-in

“Thelma and Louise” turning 30 this year was just commemorated with a charity drive-in viewing in LA. Its Susan Sarandon raised funds for a food bank. For Geena Davis it was her Institute on Gender in Media. Geena: “We’ve stayed friends. We saw the movie five years ago at the...
MoviesBroadway.com

Oscar-Winning Thelma & Louise Screenwriter Says Musical Adaptation in the Works

Callie Khouri with "Thelma and Louise" stars Geena Davis & Susan Sarandon at 30th anniversary drive-in charity screening. Buckle up! Callie Khouri, who won an Oscar for writing the screenplay for Thelma & Louise, says the 1991 film is being adapted into a musical, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Broadway director Trip Cullman is attached to the project with his frequent collaborator Halley Feiffer, who is set to write the book. The score will be by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Neko Case.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Superman And Deliverance Star Ned Beatty Is Dead At 83

Ned Beatty, an actor well known for his many memorable roles around Hollywood across many decades, has died. The Superman and Deliverance star passed away at 83 at his home on Sunday morning, reportedly in his sleep and surrounded by family members. Ned Beatty's death was confirmed by his family,...
Monmouth, MESun-Journal

Theater at Monmouth’s musical ‘Daddy Long Legs’ to be staged

Theater at Monmouth will open its (R)evolutionary Redux Season with the charming coming-of-age musical “Daddy Long Legs,” with lyrics and music by Paul Gordon and book by John Caird. This heartwarming story about a witty and tenacious young woman and her mysterious benefactor is filled with soaring melodies and deep longing. Based on the classic novel, which inspired the 1955 movie starring Fred Astaire, “Daddy Long Legs” is a “rags-to-riches” tale of newfound love in the spirit of Jane Austen, The Brontë Sisters, and “Downton Abbey”.
Park City, UTparkcitymag.com

The Music Plays On at Local Stages

Summer is in full swing in the mountains, and with it comes the return of events after more than a year of Covid closures. Picture it: a crowd gathered around Blue Sky Ranch’s charming barn, humming along as a guitar-strumming songwriter plays. Or imagine strolling down Main Street to find flash jams and busking sessions breaking out on a historic block. Expect this and more at Park City Song Summit, a revamped event bringing 75 artists to town for live, unplugged performances.
Chicago, ILchicagotheatrereview.com

A Smash Triumph for Music Theater Works

Legends of the 50s and 60s: Greatest Hits – Music Theater Works. The joint is jumpin’ and rockin’ and rollin’ up in Skokie because a new era is about to begin. Maybe it’s because, after well over a year, this was (to my knowledge) the first live production in the Chicago area. Maybe it’s the fact that this entertaining pop musical revue features so many wonderful hit songs that spark youthful memories for the majority of the audience. Or maybe because this is simply a superbly talented cast performing their hearts out in a beautifully sung and professionally staged production. In any case, we heartily welcome back live theatre and exciting performances, as exemplified by this fantastic celebration of the past!
Collegesmsu.edu

College of Music returns to stage in ‘Live Again’ 2021–22 season

Live and in-person is no longer a dream for patrons and performers alike as the MSU College of Music re-opens venues for the upcoming season,“LIVE AGAIN.”. Community members are invited to celebrate a return to the stage of chamber music, orchestra, band, jazz and choral groups, opera and more. Aligned with public health guidance for COVID-19, the dizzying array of upcoming performances showcases the depth of music programs at MSU and talent across genres and instrumentation, as well as newly renovated, state-of-the art facilities and inviting campus venues that range from intimate to expansive.
Theater & Dancethevistapress.com

Moonlight Stage Opens 40th Season With Vibrant Musical Once on This Island

TR Robertson –After 16 months of isolation and closing of live on-stage productions due to COVID restrictions, Moonlight Stage Productions is once again bringing entertainment to audiences at their large outdoor amphitheater. A four musical 40th Season will be offering a wide variety of stories and themes, beginning with a French West Indies folktale bordering on a PG-rated storyline featuring a wide range of emotions. The musical, taken from a 1985 novel by Trinidad born writer Rosa Guy, My Love, My Love; or The Peasant Girl, was developed by Lynn Ahrens, book/lyrics, and Stephen Flaherty, music. This Tony Award winning team produced the acclaimed musical Ragtime. Once on This Island takes the audience on an emotional roller coaster of hope, love, sex, grief, sacrifice, racism, despair, and death.
CelebritiesPosted by
BET

BET Awards 2021: Tyler The Creator Recreates His Music Video For ‘Lumberjack’ On Stage

Tyler the Creator gave the BET Awards 2021 audience and viewers a show with his first ever performance at the awards. The 30-year-old gave a theatrical performance of his single “Lumberjack,” recreating the outdoor set from its music video. The rapper started the show riding along in an old-school luxury car during a windstorm. He then got out of the car in front of a CGI house and checked a mailbox, before he and the house were blown away by the storm.
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...

Comments / 0

Community Policy