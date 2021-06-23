Cancel
Report: Chris Paul to Return for Game 3 Against Clippers

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Suns point guard Chris Paul will reportedly play in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals after missing the first two games of the series, per Yahoo Sports's Chris Haynes. Paul has been in the NBA's health and safety protocols since June 16 after testing positive for COVID-19, though he was symptom free.

Paul reportedly took a cardio exam early Wednesday and passed, which was the final step in the protocols. It's unknown how Paul, who is vaccinated, contracted the virus in the first place but the Suns will get their floor general back when they travel to Staples Center.

Paul, 36, is averaging 15.7 points per game and 8.7 assists in these playoffs, but the Suns have done just fine without him.

Phoenix is taking a 2–0 lead to Los Angeles for Game 3. The Suns are riding high after the team won Game 2 via a last-second alley-oop dunk to center Deandre Ayton, which came after a pair of missed free throws from Clippers forward Paul George.

Paul celebrated both the team's wins via FaceTime while quarantining, but he'll be in the locker room personally this time around. Tip-off is scheduled for Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

