First Asian giant hornet found in U.S. in 2021 found near Marysville

The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) says the first confirmed Asian giant hornet found this year in the U.S. has been detected near. A Snohomish County resident reported the dead hornet to WSDA on June 4, and on June 8, state entomologists inspected the dried male hornet. The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed the hornet was in fact an Asian giant hornet, despite its location and different coloration.