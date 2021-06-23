Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

First Asian giant hornet found in U.S. in 2021 found near Marysville

By Grace McCarthy
thenorthernlight.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) says the first confirmed Asian giant hornet found this year in the U.S. has been detected near. A Snohomish County resident reported the dead hornet to WSDA on June 4, and on June 8, state entomologists inspected the dried male hornet. The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed the hornet was in fact an Asian giant hornet, despite its location and different coloration.

www.thenorthernlight.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marysville, WA
Lifestyle
Marysville, WA
Pets & Animals
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
County
Snohomish County, WA
Snohomish County, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Government
Snohomish County, WA
Pets & Animals
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Marysville, WA
Marysville, WA
Government
Snohomish County, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Asian Giant Hornet#Invasive Species#The Usda Animal And
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
USDA
News Break
Science
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
MLBABC News

Attorney: Woman says Dodgers' Trevor Bauer assaulted her

LOS ANGELES -- Police are investigating an allegation of assault against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and an attorney for the accuser says the woman has obtained a protection order. Major League Baseball also is looking into the allegation. “The Dodgers were made aware of the allegations against Trevor...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

North Korea's Kim says 'great crisis' caused by pandemic lapse

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the failure to implement measures to tackle the coronavirus had caused a "great crisis" and he chastised ruling party officials for risking the safety of the country and people, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...