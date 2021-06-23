Cancel
Soccer

Brazil vs. Colombia Live Stream: Watch Copa América Online, TV Channel, Time

By Andrew Gastelum
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago
Colombia has saved the toughest match for last with a trip to Rio de Janeiro to face Brazil before it concludes its Copa America group stage.

La Tricolor has not made it easy for itself since a tournament opening win over Ecuador. Colombia drew with a replacement Venezuela side dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak before a 2-1 loss to Peru on Sunday where Yerry Mina's own goal proved to be the decider.

After a commanding 4-0 win over Peru in a rematch of the 2019 Copa America final, Brazil comes into the match on a nine-game winning streak, which includes six consecutive clean sheets.

How to Watch:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, UniMás, TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

The two sides have drawn on their last two meetings, including an exciting 2-2 friendly in 2019 where Luis Muriel led the way with both of Colombia's goals against Brazil.

A win for Brazil would all but assure the defending champion of a group-winning finish before the final round of group matches. Neymar comes into Wednesday's match as the tournament's joint-top scorer with two goals, while the PSG star has also added an assist.

