The British pound has fallen a bit during the course of the trading session on Tuesday as we continue to see the US dollar strengthened, not only against the British pound but also against several other currencies. All things being equal, this is a market that I think continues to see a lot of noisy behavior, but at this point in time it certainly looks more negative than anything else. After all, the US dollar is seen as a safety currency, and of course we are worried about the overall marketplace as inflationary concerns continue to be a big issue.