Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Cajon, CA

Shawn Eugene Jones, 29, Pleads Not Guilty to Murder of Homeless Woman at El Cajon Bus Stop

By City News Service
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14yJfX_0adX8ZkZ00
Photo by bloomsberries / via Flickr

A man suspected of fatally stabbing a homeless woman in an apparently random attack at an El Cajon bus stop pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a murder charge.

Shawn Eugene Jones, 29, is accused in the June 16 slaying of 66-year-old Kris Robinson near the intersection of East Madison Avenue and Walter Way.

According to El Cajon Lt. Keith MacArthur, Robinson was stabbed multiple times at around 6:40 p.m. She died in a hospital later in the evening.

Detectives do not believe that Jones and Robinson knew each other.

“Police are investigating possible motives, but it is believed the suspect and the victim were strangers and the attack was random,” MacArthur said.

Investigators were able to capture images of Jones’ vehicle and license plate using surveillance camera footage, MacArthur said.

Jones, an El Cajon resident, was arrested three days later after driving across the U.S.-Mexico border into the United States through the San Ysidro Port of Entry, authorities reported.

Jones was remains in custody without bail.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
El Cajon, CA
City
Madison, CA
El Cajon, CA
Crime & Safety
El Cajon, CA
Society
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Bus Stop#Camera#Mexico#El Cajon Lt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
Related
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Kitchen Appliance Blamed in Mission Beach Sports Bar Fire

A predawn fire swept through a Mission Beach sports bar Tuesday, causing about $150,000 worth of property losses. The non-injury blaze erupted shortly before 3 a.m. inside the multi-use structure that houses the Coaster Saloon in the 700 block of Ventura Place, just north of Belmont Park, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

House Fire Spreads to Second Floor, Displaces Six Residents in San Ysidro

A midday fire damaged a home in a San Ysidro-area neighborhood Monday, displacing six residents and causing an estimated $250,000 worth of property losses. The blaze erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 1 p.m. in a shed next to a two-story house in the 1700 block of Lonja Way, just east of Interstate 5 and south of state Route 905, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The flames then spread to the residence, moving up into its second floor and attic before crews were able to subdue them.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Pedestrian Wounded in Drive-by Shooting in Valencia Park

A 23-year-old man was shot while walking in the Valencia Park neighborhood, police said Saturday. The man was walking southbound on 54th Street from Imperial Avenue at about 1:24 p.m. Friday when a car stopped and a passenger in the back seat reached out the window and fired several shots at him, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Victim of Alleged Barrio Logan Matricide Was Francisca Agundez, 64

Authorities Friday publicly identified a Barrio Logan woman found slain in her apartment this week, allegedly by one of her adult sons. One of the men made a 911 call shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday to report finding the lifeless body of 64-year-old Francisca Agundez in her rental residence in the 2800 block of Boston Avenue, near the intersection of South 28th Street and Interstate 5, according to San Diego police.
Chula Vista, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Chula Vista Police Issue 24 Citations at Checkpoint

Police issued 24 citations and impounded nine vehicles during a checkpoint, authorities said Saturday. The checkpoint was conducted from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday on North Fourth Avenue, said Officer Oscar Miranda of the Chula Vista Police Department. Of 1,670 vehicles that traveled through the checkpoint, 527 were screened, the...