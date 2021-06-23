Brave Search Launches In Public Beta As Privacy-Centric Alternative To Google
In recent years and months, Google has been working to improve user privacy across all its brands. Whether this is genuine is a debate for another day, but other companies are now trying to compete, as a “focus on privacy” has become a big selling point. Subsequently, Brave Search, a search engine “built on top of a completely independent index, and doesn’t track users, their searches, or their clicks,” has become available from the company behind Brave Browser.hothardware.com