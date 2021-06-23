Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Grassley says polling won’t determine if he runs for eighth term

swiowanewssource.com
 6 days ago

Sen. Chuck Grassley punched back at recent polling suggesting nearly two-thirds of Iowa voters think it’s time for a new face representing them in the U.S. Senate. An Iowa Poll found that only a third of voters are ready to re-elect Grassley — who hasn’t said whether he will seek an eighth term in 2022. Sixty-four percent said it’s time for an unknown and unnamed “someone else” to replace the Republican senator.

www.swiowanewssource.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Grassley
Person
Chuck Grassley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Poll#The U S Senate#Republican#Iowans#House#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Congress & Courtskciiradio.com

Grassley Responds to Recent Negative Polling

Senator Charles Grassley has given no indication yet on whether he’ll run for reelection in 2022, as a poll published over the weekend showed that 64% of Iowa voters think it’s time for someone else to fill his seat. The same poll showed that 27% said they’d vote to elect...
Presidential Electiontalesbuzz.com

Fewer than a third of Iowans would vote for GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley if he seeks an 8th term, poll finds

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) may be on the verge of overstaying his welcome. Grassley, 87, hasn’t announced whether he plans to seek an eight term in 2022, but a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll suggests he’d face an uphill battle if he does decide to run, the Register reported Sunday. The survey, conducted by widely respected Iowa pollster J. Ann Seltzer, found that only 27 percent of likely voters would re-elect Grassley if the election were today; 64 percent said they think it’s time for someone else to occupy the seat Grassley has occupied since 1981.
Iowa Statewopular.com

Iowa Poll: 64% Say It's Time To Replace Chuck Grassley

If Chuck Grassley runs again he'll be 89 when the election is held in 2022. But if he runs again he'll almost certainly win where another Republican might have trouble. All of this poses some questions for Grassley who can thumb his nose at this polling or retire with some, if not dignity, then at least an ounce of respect from Iowa's voters.
Iowa Statecbs2iowa.com

Iowa's senators hold reception in Sioux Center to discuss key issues

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Three senators and other local leaders were in Sioux Center on Tuesday, June 29th, to talk about key issues and to brief constituents on the state of affairs on Capitol Hill. The event transformed Dean's Classic Car Museum into a reception hall, with room for more...
Fort Dodge, IAyourfortdodge.com

Senator Chuck Grassley Visited Fort Dodge Tuesday Morning

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley was in Fort Dodge on Tuesday morning. He spoke about the recent U.S. Senate hearing on pricing transparency in cattle markets and what can be done to resolve the issues in the markets. Grassley went on to talk about the next steps in the process to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

This week: Democrats move forward with Jan. 6 probe

Democrats are poised to move forward with a probe into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack after Republicans stonewalled an independent commission. The House is set to vote this week before leaving for a three-week July 4 break on establishing a select committee to investigate the attack. “Jan. 6 was one...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

The Democrats Are Already Losing the Next Election

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell knew that winning reelection in her swingy Florida district would be difficult. But it wasn’t until one night in February last year that the 50-year-old Democratic representative started to worry. That was the evening when then-presidential-candidate Bernie Sanders, in a 60 Minutes interview, showered praise on Cuba’s literacy programs under the Castro regime. “Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?” the senator asked Anderson Cooper. Watching at home, Mucarsel-Powell was aghast. “How ignorant can you be?” she remembers thinking. “It was a complete insult to the Cuban diaspora that had fled that country.” Right away, she condemned Sanders’s remarks, but in her South Florida district, which is home to thousands of Cuban and other Latin American immigrants, the damage had been done. Republicans used Sanders’s comments to raise money for her opponent, Carlos Gimenez, and to paint Mucarsel-Powell as an ally of the “Castro-loving socialist.” She lost her reelection bid by three points.
Congress & Courtswsgw.com

House votes to remove Confederate statues from U.S. Capitol

▶ Watch Video: Descendant of Robert E. Lee says Confederate flag at the Capitol was “attack on our democracy”. Washington — The House on Tuesday approved legislation to remove statues of Confederate officials from the U.S. Capitol, as well as a bust of Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, who wrote the Supreme Court’s infamous Dred Scott decision in 1857 that ruled Black people were not entitled to citizenship.