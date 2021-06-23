Korean Superstars Seventeen On Taking Ownership Over Their Music: ‘We Make Our Voices Heard’

This is admitting a super shallow task but still worth polling what viewers think. Song Joong Ki recently finished hit drama Vincenzo where he got praise for acting and for his incredibly handsome visuals. He’s always been a looker since his debut and recently he was asked to pick the performance he believes to be his own visual pinnacle/top. Song Joong rifled through a lot of characters and deemed it “out” one after another before he picked his breakout role as Yeorim (Goo Yong Ha) in Sungkyunkwan Scandal as the performance where he was the best looking visual. Netizens agreed but some feel it should be a top three with Yeorim, Kang Maru (MARU!!!) and Vincenzo. I could go for the top three, one appetizer, the other a main course, and the final one dessert heh. Sadly Yoo Shi Jin doesn’t make the cut despite the career making hit with that one, the buzz cut makes him look more boyish than manly and all those fatigues don’t do him justice.