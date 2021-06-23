Banxico Preview: Peso to benefit from the continued trend in hawkishness – TDS
TD Securities’ view that Banxico will hold rates steady is not a contentious one in terms of the outright decision, as neither market pricing nor economist expectation foresees any deviation from the view for a hold. MXN has weakened following the June FOMC, though economists at the bank remain constructive on the currency, and expect any positive increment in hawkish sentiment to help underpin a stabilization and rebound in the peso.www.fxstreet.com