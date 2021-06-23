Banxico Preview: Peso to benefit from the continued trend in hawkishness – TDS

USDJPY hit a new 15-month high at 111.62 yesterday (July 1), its highest level since March 2020, after a consistent bullish rally since early May 2021. USDJPY also posted a lot of gains in the last week of June. Although current market sentiment is somewhat gloomy and a bit ‘risk-off following investors’ concerns in the case of the rapidly rising Covid variant Delta around the world and the strengthening of the JPY as a safe-haven currency, it still failed to help the bears in pushing the USDJPY down again. The strengthening of the USDJPY is largely supported by the strengthening of the US Dollar where the USD Index recorded its best performance in June and is currently at its highest level since March 2021.