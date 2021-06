ROSEVILLE, Calif. — "Mooving Forward Together" is the theme of this year's Placer County Fair, and honestly, it's a moo-d. The 2021 Placer County Fair is the 83rd annual event and will open 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, June 24 through Saturday, June 26, and from noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 27. The fair will take place @the Grounds in Roseville, which is located at 700 Event Center Drive.