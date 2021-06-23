Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County softball: Smith guided Piedmont to state tournament for first time in program’s fast-pitch era

Piedmont head coach Rachel Smith during the Piedmont vs Mobile Christian AHSAA state softball tournament game at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

PIEDMONT — Piedmont’s softball program has progressed to competitiveness in Calhoun County in recent years, and the Bulldogs added a state credit in 2021.

For coaching Piedmont to its first state-tournament berth in the program’s fast-pitch era, Rachel Smith is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County Class 1A-3A coach of the year for the third year in a row.

Piedmont has become a regular on the final day of the county tournament and finished third this season. The Bulldogs have also become a regular at the second day of regional play.

They broke through this season, beating Area 11 rival Pleasant Valley in the elimination-bracket final to advance to state. Piedmont also won a game at state, beating Mobile Christian 2-0 in the program’s first-ever fastpitch state-tourney game.

Smith won county coach of the year in 2019, after leading a young team to the final day of regional. That team also overcame midseason adversity with the losses of Kayley Kirk and Amber Raney to injuries, making the final four at county for the first time in recent memory.

Smith repeated in 2020, when Piedmont finished 9-2 … the best record in the 1A-3A group when the COVID-19 pandemic forced an early end to the season.

With all of that team back, the Bulldogs made program history this season.

“I hope that this is something we can build on in the future,” Smith said after Piedmont’s stay at the state tournament. “I told the girls, our underclassmen, that this is now the expectation.”